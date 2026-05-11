Arab Finance: Emirates NBD Egypt delivered strong financial results during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, supported by solid performance across its core banking businesses and continued growth in both lending and deposits, according to a press release.

The lender generated a net profit of EGP 1.7 billion by the end of March 2026, an annual growth of 22% from EGP 1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the net profit before tax rose by 25% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.6 billion by the end of March 2026.

Net interest income reached EGP 3.7 billion in Q1 2026, up 25% from EGP 2.9 billion a year earlier. Likewise, the total revenues jumped by 23% YoY to EGP 4.4 billion by the end of March 2026 from EGP 3.6 billion.

On the financial position level, total assets increased by 14%, reaching EGP 237 billion by the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 207 billion by the end of December 2025.

Similarly, the customer loans and facilities grew by 15% to EGP 110 billion in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 96 billion by the end of December 2025.

Financial investment amounted to EGP 85 billion in the first three months of 2026, higher by 15% than EGP 74 billion, while issued and paid-up capital remained unchanged at EGP 5 billion.

Amr ElShafie, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Egypt, said: “These results for the first quarter of 2026 reflect the bank’s success in maintaining a strong and upward performance direction, driven by our commitment to effectively executing our strategic vision since its launch in 2023.”

He added: “The bank has strengthened its leadership across various business segments, clearly demonstrated by the surge in achieved profits and the well-planned expansion of both loan and deposit portfolios, alongside improving operational efficiency levels and reinforcing the strength of our financial position.”