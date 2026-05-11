Arab Finance: Rekaz Holding for Investment (RKAZ) posted a 189% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net losses after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial statement released on May 10th.

The company incurred net losses of EGP 936,278 during the January-March period this year, compared to EGP 324,107 in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenues went down to EGP 190,322 from EGP 241,888.

Established in 2010, the company’s activity covers trading in fertilizers as well as agricultural products and equipment, land reclamation and restoration, purchasing and selling properties, public trading and contracting, and import and export.