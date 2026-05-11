Arab Finance: Societe Arabe Internationale De Banque’s (SAIB) net profits after tax declined 47% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the bank’s financial indicators.

Net profits registered $4.061 million in Q1 2026, down from $7.708 million in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, net interest revenues rose 6% YoY to $119.196 million from $112.482 million in Q1 2025.

Deposits dropped 9% YoY to $2.694 billion in the January March period from $2.948 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, loans went down 7% YoY to $1.534 billion from $1.659 billion.