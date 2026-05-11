​​​​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, announces its upcoming Science Talk titled ‘Technology for Marine Conservation’ exploring how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotics are transforming global marine conservation efforts.

Taking place on May 14 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at the auditorium of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the Science Talk will feature three engaging sessions led by experts in robotics and AI experts from three of Abu Dhabi’s leading universities.

The evening will begin with Professor Giulia De Masi, Associate Professor at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi who will present “Scaling Marine Monitoring: Bioinspired Multi-Robot AI and Collective Intelligence at Sea,” exploring how advanced AI systems can transform marine monitoring efforts.

The second session will be led by Professor Cesare Stefanini, Professor of Robotics at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence who will discuss “Deployable Autonomous Robotic Systems for Underwater Environments,” showcasing cutting-edge robotic technologies designed to support underwater exploration and marine conservation.

The evening will conclude with a session from Professor Irfan Hussain, Associate Professor of Robotics and Mechanical Engineering at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, who will present “Marine Robotics for Sustainable Ocean Ecosystems.”

The Science Talk series at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center serves as a cornerstone of its community engagement efforts, advancing awareness and knowledge sharing of Science, Conservation and Natural History of the Arabian Region. Since its launch in 2023, the series has seen remarkable success, attracting strong interest from the UAE community and welcoming more than 3,200 guests to date. All Science Talk are available for screening on a dedicated Youtube channel here.

Guests can attend the Science Talk free of charge by registering online. Interested participants can reserve their place by filling out a form on the Center’s website and presenting a confirmation email upon arrival.

To find out more about Science Talks at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, please visit:

https://www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue/science-talk-series.

To book a guided tour of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, please visit: https://www.seaworldabudhabi.com/en/research-and-rescue/guided-tour.

About the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center brings over 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility that is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) for its exceptional standards of animal care and welfare and is led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi aims to inspire the next generation of marine life advocates as it champions the “Admission with a Mission” initiative, where every ticket purchased to the park supports the ongoing conservation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.

Located on Yas Island, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and United Parks & Resorts. The Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences, cultural attractions and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

For media inquiries:

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Farah Sarieddine

Head of PR

fsarieddine@miral.ae