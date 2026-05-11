Arab Finance: Egyptian Linear Alkyl Benzene (ELAB) Company selected Honeywell UOP’s petrochemical licensing, technologies, and engineering services to expand normal paraffins production to support its linear alkylbenzene (LAB) facility in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

The project will allow the addition of new units and revamp existing assets at ELAB’s facility in Egypt, helping ELAB to increase its normal paraffin production on an accelerated schedule in order to meet current market demand.

Normal paraffins are used for producing LAB, a key raw material used in the production of laundry detergents and washing liquids.

Ayman El-Garem, Chairman & CEO of ELAB, said, "Based on the strategy of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and in alignment with the ongoing guidance of HE Eng. Karim Badawy, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, this effort aims to maximize the value added by the petrochemical complex in Egypt. With the full support and coordination of the Egyptian Petrochemical Holding Company (Echem), ELAB has reached this significant strategic milestone.”

El-Garem added: “This collaboration will enable us to scale production while maintaining the highest quality standards and strengthen our position as leaders in LAB production in the market."

For his part, Matt Spalding, vice president of Honeywell Process Technology in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, India, and North Africa, commented: “By combining technology licensing for new units with revamping existing assets, we are helping ELAB build on its strong operational base and respond to growing demand for an essential chemical used in everyday consumer products.”

The announcement builds on a long-standing partnership between Honeywell and ELAB, which was established in 2003. Honeywell licensed ELAB’s original LAB unit and has supported the company for more than two decades.