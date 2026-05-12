Event set to attract strong participation from nearly 500 ministers, senior executives, decision-makers, and business leaders.

Abu Dhabi: The fourth edition of Investopia Europe is set to kick off next week in Milan, Italy, as part of the Investopia Global Talks series, with the participation of a high-level UAE economic delegation, led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees. The delegation also includes H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. The event will contribute to strengthening economic and investment partnerships between the UAE, Italy, and wider Europe across vital economic sectors, most notably the new economy.

Organised in collaboration with EFG Consulting, the event is set to attract strong participation from nearly 500 officials, senior executives, ministers, decision-makers, business leaders, and investors from the UAE, Italy, and several European countries. The UAE delegation includes H.E. Mohamed Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia; H.E. Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group; Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered UAE, Middle East and Pakistan; Samia Bouazza, Group CEO of 2PointZero Group PJSC; and Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers.

From the Italian side, H.E. Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy and Finance; H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; H.E. Gianmarco Mazzi, Minister of Tourism; H.E. Ignazio La Russa, President of the Italian Senate; and Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region, will attend the event, along with several business leaders and private sector representatives.

Investopia Milan 2026 will serve as a remarkable dialogue platform aligned with Investopia’s vision and objectives to broaden prospects for cooperation between the UAE and European markets by unlocking direct channels between governments and business communities. It will help create opportunities, enhance capital flows, explore emerging investment and development trends, and forge sustainable partnerships that support growth across future-focused economic sectors.

The latest edition's discussions will focus on leveraging economic opportunities across a number of key regions and promising markets, including Africa, particularly across sectors and activities of capital, financial services, energy, luxury goods, real estate, logistics services, and supply chains.

The event agenda features a lineup of panel discussions exploring investment fields, capital flows, and the factors shaping companies’ economic and investment expansion decisions in the coming phase, while also shaping global economic trends. Discussions will further cover key topics across new economy sectors, including energy optimisation, advanced technologies in modern industrial trends, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the future of growth in the real estate and tourism sectors, and luxury-driven activities.

During the visit to Italy, the UAE delegation will hold a number of high-level meetings with ministers and officials from the Italian government to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation and develop new economic partnerships that support the developmental objectives of both countries. The visit will also feature high-level sessions and bilateral business meetings (B2B).

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