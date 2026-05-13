Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, celebrated the ceremony of the “Green Schools for a Sustainable Future” project at Asmaa Secondary School for Girls in Cairo Governorate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education and Ain El Bee’ah Association for Environmental, Agricultural Services and Sustainable Development, following the successful transformation of the school into a practical model for integrating sustainability solutions within public schools.

The event was attended by senior government and diplomatic officials, representatives of the Central Bank of Egypt, and development partners, and included a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the project’s implementation. Attendees included: H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo, and H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt. Also in attendance were Mr. Sherif Lokman, Sub-Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability, and from the bank side: Mr. Omar Hafeez, Group Head of International Banking of First Abu Dhabi Bank; Mr. Ahmed Issa, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FABMISR; and Mr. Ahmed Mamdouh, Chief Corporate Governance Officer, Board Secretary, and Head of Sustainability at FABMISR. In addition to Mr. Ahmed Moawad, Chairman of Ain El Bee’ah Association.

Mr. Ahmed Issa, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FABMISR, said: “The Asmaa Secondary School for Girls project marks the bank’s first step within its ‘Green Schools for a Sustainable Future’ series of initiatives in environmental sustainability. It represents an integrated model that combines infrastructure development with environmental awareness among students and teachers. The project also contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions through sustainable solutions for water, energy, and waste management, supporting efforts to address climate change. FABMISR reaffirms its commitment to developing human capital and supporting sustainable initiatives, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.”

H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo, also added: “This initiative represents an important model of partnership in supporting the development of the educational environment within Cairo Governorate, contributing to improving the quality of life in schools and enhancing the application of sustainability concepts in infrastructure and educational services, in line with the State’s direction toward more sustainable urban development and supporting ongoing efforts to improve the education system. Transforming our public schools into environmentally friendly models is a true investment in the health and character development of our students, and it aligns with the State’s plan to develop Cairo into a sustainable and smart city.”

H.E. Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt, said: “We are proud today to witness the first steps of this project, which not only reflects the depth of the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, but also embodies our shared commitment to a greener future. Our presence today at Asmaa Secondary School is a message of pride in the role played by Emirati institutions, such as FABMISR, in transferring environmental knowledge and investing in future generations who will lead the climate transition in the region.”

Mr. Sherif Lokman, Sub- Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability, added: "The Central Bank of Egypt supports all initiatives that encourage the integration of environmental and social considerations into the path of national development, emphasizing the banking sector's readiness to actively participate in sustainable finance initiatives and contribute to achieving development goals. This is reflected in the 'Green Schools for a Sustainable Future' project, which involves an advanced level of institutional coordination among all concerned parties. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing financial inclusion and continuing efforts to spread financial literacy in schools and universities, as well as establishing sustainable practices for future generations.

The project provides a scalable practical model benefiting approximately 3,500 female students and 150 teachers. It includes integrated solutions such as the establishment of a solar-powered greywater treatment unit, the development of green spaces with modern irrigation systems, and an integrated waste separation system, in addition to awareness programs aimed at promoting environmental behaviors among students and teachers.

This reflects FABMISR’s commitment to strengthening sustainability practices and integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations, while supporting the transition toward a more sustainable and inclusive economy in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030. The bank continues to adopt responsible banking practices that contribute to achieving positive and sustainable economic, environmental, and social impact.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 74 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.40 trillion (USD 382 billion) as of December-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/