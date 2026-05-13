A strong network of close to 2,000 executives and decision-makers from the public and private sectors gathered at SAP Connect UAE at Expo City Dubai yesterday

DUBAI, UAE: SAP yesterday highlighted how organizations are embedding artificial intelligence into the systems that run their core operations at its annual flagship SAP Connect UAE event, held in Dubai this week as businesses across the UAE continue to accelerate growth and innovation agendas. Through new research findings, customer examples, and discussions across keynote sessions and panels, the technology company demonstrated that organizations are increasingly relying on AI-enabled ERP platforms to support large-scale adoption, helping them strengthen resilience, future-proof operations, and respond more effectively to rapidly changing market conditions.

According to SAP-commissioned YouGov research of chief IT decision-makers in the UAE, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems are playing a central role in this shift. More than half of respondents (53%) said their ERP system already serves as the primary platform enabling AI-driven processes and decisions across the business, while a further 32% said it supports AI across several core functions.

Held at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the SAP event brought together business leaders to examine how AI is being integrated into finance, supply chain, human resources, and customer-facing functions, enabling more connected and data-driven decision-making across the enterprise.

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, said: “As organizations scale their use of AI, the focus is increasingly on how intelligence is embedded directly into core business systems. With the rise of agentic AI, businesses are beginning to move toward what SAP calls ‘Autonomous Enterprise’, where AI can support the more autonomous execution of tasks and processes while keeping people firmly in controlBy bringing together applications, data, and AI within a unified environment, organizations can improve decision-making, strengthen operational consistency, and respond more effectively to change.”

The research also pointed to strong confidence in existing enterprise systems. Half of respondents said they are very confident their ERP and enterprise platforms can support more advanced AI and automation over the next two years, while a further 40% said they are somewhat confident. This indicates that organizations are building on established technology foundations as they expand their AI capabilities.

Respondents identified operational efficiency and resilience (45%), faster and higher-quality decision-making (44%), and improved employee productivity (41%) as the areas where more advanced, AI-enabled enterprise systems are expected to deliver the greatest value.

These findings reflect a broader shift toward more integrated and intelligent operations, where AI is embedded within everyday business processes rather than deployed as a standalone capability.

Customer Success

The event also provided a platform for customers and partners to share insights and explore how enterprise systems can support the next phase of AI adoption at scale.

RAK Ceramics is currently undertaking an enterprise-wide transformation to consolidate its global operations and prepare for the next phase of AI adoption, using RISE with SAP to establish a modern cloud-based digital core.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics PJSC, explained: “Through our adoption of RISE with SAP, we are establishing a strong digital foundation that brings greater visibility and consistency across our global operations. This will enable us to embed AI into our core processes, enhance decision-making, and drive more consistent, data-driven outcomes across the business as we continue to scale.”

Similarly, EMSTEEL is progressing its transition to a cloud-based SAP environment as part of a broader program to enhance operational visibility, scalability, and long-term resilience across its industrial operations.

“This transformation is about creating a more connected and responsive business. By moving to a unified cloud-based platform, we are strengthening our ability to make faster, better-informed decisions and building a foundation to embed AI and intelligent automation across our operations as we continue to grow,” said Vladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL

Grandiose, a member of Ghassan Aboud Group, is building the foundation to unify its retail, manufacturing, and catering operations on a single SAP platform, enabling greater visibility, stronger operational alignment, and supporting the future integration of SAP Business AI.

“Bringing our operations together on a single integrated platform marks an important step in our growth journey,” said Mussaab Aboud, CEO, Grandiose. “As the business continues to expand, we need greater visibility across our supply chain, stronger coordination between our retail and production operations, and the ability to respond quickly to evolving customer demands. By building this foundation with SAP, we are positioning the business to embed AI more effectively across our operations and continue enhancing both efficiency and customer experience.”

Jumbo Group recently completed its transition to SAP S/4HANA, bringing together its core business functions onto a single integrated platform to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. “By moving to SAP S/4HANA, we have unified our core operations on a single platform, enabling more connected, data-driven decision-making and greater agility across the business. This gives us a clearer, real-time view of our operations and positions us to continue improving efficiency and scale innovation across the organization,” a spokesperson for Jumbo Group explained.

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Methodology:

SAP commissioned YouGov to survey 258 chief IT decision-makers at companies of various sizes across multiple sectors in the UAE in Q1 2026..

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.