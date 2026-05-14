Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi University (ADU) concludes the third edition of the International Conference on Environmental Design, Material Science, and Engineering Technologies (EDMSET 2026), bringing together global academics, architects, engineers, researchers, and industry experts to discuss practical solutions shaping the future of sustainable and resilient environments.

Held virtually from 12–14 May 2026, the conference attracted more than 380 registered participants and received over 300 research paper submissions from 54 countries, reflecting its growing international significance as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

Across keynote sessions, panel discussions, and workshops, participants emphasized several key recommendations and outcomes emerging from the conference, including:

Accelerating the integration of AI and generative technologies in sustainable urban and architectural design while preserving cultural identity

Strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers to advance climate-responsive engineering solutions

Expanding investment in sustainable materials research and smart infrastructure technologies to support resilient cities

Embedding heritage preservation principles into future urban development strategies

Empowering students and emerging researchers with practical exposure to future-focused engineering and design tools

Dr. Mohamed Elkaftangui, Associate Professor, Department of Architecture and Interior Design at Abu Dhabi University, said: “Through EDMSET 2026, ADU continues to strengthen its role as a global hub for innovation, research collaboration, and future-focused education that contributes to sustainable development priorities locally and internationally. In line with the UAE’s forward-looking vision and resilience-driven approach, the successful delivery of this international conference in a fully virtual format demonstrates our continued commitment to facilitating impactful knowledge exchange and global collaboration, while empowering future generations to shape the cities and industries of tomorrow.”

A key highlight of this year’s edition was the panel discussion titled ‘Branding, Architecture & Modern Heritage,’ which explored how identity-driven architecture can preserve cultural authenticity while responding to evolving urban and societal needs. This panel was led by six internationally recognized guest speakers, including Shams Eldin Naga, Founder and Principal of NAGA Architects, Alessandro Colombo, Polytenic Univeristy of Milan, Giovanni De Niederhausern, Senior Vice President of Architecture & Product Design at Pininfarina, Nuno Fontarra, Architect/Partner at Mecanoo Architects, Shawn Meyers, Middle East Masterplanning Director at DLR Group, and Mark Major, Associate Professor of Architecture at Abu Dhabi University. This panel addressed emerging trends in sustainable architecture, smart cities, material innovation, and future-ready engineering solutions.

The conference also featured a dedicated student workshop organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture – UAE in collaboration with ADU, International Experts for Research Enrichment and Knowledge Exchange (IEREK), BRANDHAUS Design & Architectural Engineering Consultancy, and Italian Design Day 2026. Titled ’AI Generative Design for Modern Architectural Heritage: Reimagining Identity Through Technology’ and led by Dr. Ahmed Agiel, Alessandro Colombo, and Fatima Al Suwaidi, the workshop encouraged participants to explore the intersection of technology, creativity, and cultural preservation through collaborative design exercises and real-time AI visualization tools.

Adding an international cultural dimension to the event, EDMSET 2026 also hosted Italian Design Day, reinforcing cross-border collaboration in architecture, engineering, and design innovation.

As EDMSET 2026 concluded, discussions reinforced the growing importance of interdisciplinary research and technological innovation in addressing global environmental and urban challenges, while highlighting ADU’s commitment to advancing impactful research and empowering the next generation of innovators to contribute to the development of more sustainable communities worldwide.

About Abu Dhabi University

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE

Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University ranked 91st in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2026 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Reem Al Taie; rtaie@webershandwick.com