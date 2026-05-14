The Strategic Co., an Egypt-based business platform and growth-focused B2B exhibitions organizer, announced Edition 2 of the LaunchPad Expo returning to The GrEEK Campus in Downtown Cairo on May 15 and 16, 2026. The two-day platform will bring together business owners, founders, and decision-makers, and over 60 service providers across legal, finance, human resources, technology, marketing, operations, logistics, insurance, and business services.



Edition 2 is built on proven momentum. After a successful first edition with 3,000+ visitors, 52 exhibitors, and 40 speakers, the platform is returning with a stronger structure, partners, and business focus.



While Egypt’s startup and SME ecosystem continues to expand, access to trusted service providers remains fragmented and expensive for many businesses. LaunchPad Expo positions itself differently from startup pitch competitions. The expo focuses on the day-to-day operational decisions that businesses face: choosing the right payments infrastructure, recruitment partner, legal advisor, insurance provider, cloud systems, or marketing services.



“Egyptian SMEs do not lack ambition. What many of them lack is efficient access to the right partners at the right stage of growth,” said Ahmed Elgarem, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at The Strategic Co. “We built LaunchPad Expo around that gap. Our mission is to bring the ecosystem into one place in a way that creates real business outcomes, not just visibility.”



LaunchPad Talks, the expo’s content platform, runs a two-day program built around the operational questions founders actually ask. Friday’s track, Building Your Business on the Right Foundations, covers legal and financial structure, recruitment, finance, cloud-based operations, and product development.



Saturday’s track, Growing Better Businesses, covers sales foundations, AI ROI in 2026, talent retention, investor readiness, and organic demand generation.



“Egypt’s SME sector represents about 75%-80% of private sector employment, and over the past few years we’ve seen increasing national focus on SME formalization, operational resilience, and sustainable business growth,” said Karim Saber, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at The Strategic Co. “What we’re seeing now is the gradual maturation of the SME services market itself. Our partners represent the operational infrastructure Egyptian businesses rely on every day. The growth of LaunchPad Expo from Edition 1 to Edition 2 reflects a broader market shift toward a more connected SME support ecosystem. We believe platforms like LaunchPad can play a role in accelerating that consolidation, enabling businesses to move from searching to solving.”



Powered by Unlock, edition 2 features an expanded partner and sponsor network that includes Paymob, Wuzzuf, Recruitera, Aman Holding, Amenli, Invia, Almentor Business, Seam Labs, SMS Misr, Tech Source, GDS Development, and Badran Law Firm, alongside other prominent players. The GrEEK Campus serves as the strategic partner.



About The Strategic Co.

The Strategic Co. is an Egypt-based business platform and growth-focused company operating at the intersection of entrepreneurship, business enablement, and ecosystem building. Through platforms, partnerships, and market-facing initiatives, the company develops experiences and business environments designed to connect brands and buyers through specialized exhibitions and conferences and support founders, SMEs, and companies across different stages of growth.



LaunchPad Expo is one of The Strategic Co.’s flagship platforms focused on operational business growth, ecosystem connectivity, and SME enablement in Egypt. The expo connects founders, business owners, and decision-makers with service providers and operator-led content across the full business lifecycle.