Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) will return for its ninth and largest edition, taking place from 19 to 21 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with participation from eight key sectors spanning safety and security, firefighting, cybersecurity, student innovations, and advanced emergency response technologies and operations management.

Held under the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today,” the 2026 edition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ.

As the premier platform for national security and civil defence solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, ISNR 2026 will convene senior national security and cybersecurity officials, global buyers, and supply chain stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

The exhibition will spotlight eight critical sectors, including homeland security, cybersecurity, commercial security, physical security, fire and safety, policing and law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, and artificial intelligence (AI) and surveillance technologies.

This year’s edition has achieved remarkable growth, both in scale and participation, with 253 exhibitors participating, a 19% increase compared to the 2024 edition.

National companies accounted for 60% of the exhibitors, showcasing strong domestic participation, while international companies made up the remaining 40%, highlighting the event’s growing prominence on the global stage.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for 20% of the total exhibitors, further emphasising the event’s role in supporting emerging businesses.

The exhibition space has also expanded to over 28,000 square metres, marking a 17% growth compared to the previous edition.

ISNR 2026 will bring together leading international security organisations, government entities, industry leaders, and technology pioneers, fostering strategic collaborations and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in the security sector, particularly amid the ongoing geopolitical challenges both in the region and globally.

The 2026 edition will highlight the latest innovations in cybersecurity, AI, surveillance technologies, and emergency response systems, as well as showcase advanced security solutions tailored for key civil and commercial sectors, including healthcare, smart agriculture, logistics, and smart cities.

Additionally, ISNR 2026 will offer unparalleled opportunities for business growth by connecting buyers, business owners, security professionals, and key decision-makers in the civil defence, national security, law enforcement, and emergency response services domains.

The event will also strengthen partnerships between governments and industry stakeholders, fostering collaboration between participating organisations and government entities to shape regional policies, procurement agreements, and innovation frameworks.

As the region’s leading event for advanced security and safety technologies, ISNR 2026 will significantly amplify the visibility of its participants by offering a platform to showcase their cutting-edge programmes and solutions to a global audience.

In addition, the event will serve as a vital platform for market expansion, with participation from over 37 countries, a 6% increase from the previous edition, including nine new countries, and 150 speakers participating in the accompanying summit and engaging over 4,000 delegation members and 3,000 visitors.

Fatin Elkhalil

Senior Account Manager

APCO

Level 4, Unit C40-T2-04-0402, YAS Creative HUB, YAS Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

felkhalil@apcoworldwide.com

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