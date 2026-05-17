Abu Dhabi - The National Media Authority has launched a series of sessions as part of the 2026 National Campaign to Raise Awareness of Media Content Standards, aimed at fostering a safe, responsible media environment that supports creativity and excellence in the UAE. The campaign commenced yesterday evening with its first community media majlis, held at Al Mushrif Majlis in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi.

The first session was led by His Excellency Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, and was attended by media professionals, content creators, influencers, and individuals engaged in the UAE media sector.

During the session, HE Dr. Al Kaabi highlighted the Authority’s efforts to empower creative talent and content creators, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global media hub. He reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing the quality of content that reflects national values, adheres to regulatory frameworks, and respects community privacy.

His Excellency emphasised that media professionals and influencers in the UAE serve as ambassadors of the country’s values and identity, as well as a voice for its achievements and development journey, which continues to gain recognition as a global model for translating ambition into tangible outcomes under the UAE’s leadership vision. The Secretary-General noted that the introduction of clear, transparent standards to regulate the media and creative space is particularly timely, given the rapid growth of digital content platforms and tools, as well as the increasing use of generative artificial intelligence in media production.

His Excellency said: “At a time when anyone can become a content creator or influencer in a specific field, unified and approved standards are essential. These standards serve as a clear benchmark and reference, enabling the production of responsible content with a positive impact — content that respects values and symbols, safeguards privacy, ensures accuracy and credibility, and complies with regulatory frameworks.”

HE Dr. Al Kaabi praised the role of media professionals and influencers in the UAE, describing them as ambassadors of professionalism and creativity who reflect the country’s values of diversity. He added that the UAE’s enabling environment continues to support content creators in transforming ideas into impactful projects.

His Excellency reaffirmed that the National Media Authority is advancing efforts to embed Emirati values and safeguarding societal principles through the UAE Media Content Standards. He noted that the Authority will continue to promote these standards through a nationwide campaign, in coordination with government entities and media offices, to strengthen the competitiveness of the media sector and support the national economy.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the session, HE Dr. Al Kaabi underscored the role of media in strengthening national identity and safeguarding society, noting that the campaign represents a strategic step aligned with the UAE’s advanced legislative and regulatory framework.

He added that the campaign aims to strengthen engagement with all segments of society and raise awareness of the legal frameworks governing media activities, particularly as social media users and content creators have become key partners of the Authority.

His Excellency said: “The awareness tour will cover all emirates, in coordination with local media offices, to ensure the message reaches the widest possible audience. Through this campaign, we aim to promote responsible media practices and clarify legal considerations transparently, reducing the risk of violations resulting from a lack of awareness. These standards serve as a safeguard that protects the national media landscape and preserves its integrity.”

He added: “The UAE continues to present a distinctive model in media engagement, and it is essential for all to adhere to the regulations that enhance content quality. Compliance reflects alignment with national media policies and a shared commitment to delivering purposeful and responsible content.”

The Secretary-General concluded his remarks with a special message to content creators, stating: “We look to you to serve as ambassadors of these standards and leaders of public opinion through your commitment to them. By producing content that aligns with our values and laws, you contribute to protecting society and shaping a media future we can all take pride in.”

The majlis witnessed extensive discussions on the role of influencers in supporting the country’s strategic vision and on ways to embed media content standards into everyday societal practice. The campaign’s accompanying field activities were also highlighted.

Through its upcoming sessions, the campaign will extend to all regions of the country through coordinated efforts between media offices, free zones, and cultural institutions. It aims to ensure the awareness message reaches both citizens and residents, supporting the sustainable growth of the media sector within a competitive, safe, and creativity-enabling environment.

You can read more about the Media Content Standards in the following link: https://www.nma.gov.ae/en/uae/media-content-standards