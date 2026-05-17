Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is completing the final preparations for the ninth and largest edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), held under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The event is taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from May 19 to 21, 2026,

The exhibition will highlight cutting-edge advancements in national security, cybersecurity, and resilience, offering a platform for global policymakers, security experts, and technology innovators to collaborate, explore opportunities, and foster advancements in security and public safety. From artificial intelligence (AI) and surveillance systems to disaster management solutions and smart policing technologies, ISNR 2026 reaffirms its position as the UAE’s premier event for national security and resilience.

ADNEC Group's business clusters are collaborating to ensure this event meets the highest international standards. The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has provided a robust platform for ISNR to expand significantly, now covering 28,000 square meters, a 17% increase compared to the previous edition and features 253 exhibitors, a 19% growth. The venue's operations and event management teams are dedicated to delivering a world-class experience for both visitors and exhibitors, reinforcing ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a premier destination for global events.

Capital 360 Event Experiences, the event experience agency of ADNEC Group, is playing a pivotal role in delivering ISNR 2026. The team is providing a wide range of event services, including custom-designed exhibitor stands, advanced rigging solutions, and venue-wide branding. With a reputation for delivering world-class event solutions, Capital 360 Event Experiences have created bespoke stand designs and immersive experiences for leading exhibitors, helping them achieve their event objectives.

As the official caterer for ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Capital Catering will provide a premium culinary experience throughout the event. Visitors can enjoy a variety of dining options, including indoor and outdoor food trucks, as well as international cuisine at Restaurant Seventy Six, known for its refined hospitality. These curated food and beverage services are designed to enhance networking opportunities and create a welcoming, enjoyable atmosphere for all participants at ISNR 2026.

Tourism365, the tourism arm of ADNEC Group, has provided a variety of services for participants in ISNR 2026. From VISA services for international participants to hotel bookings, transfers and tourism excursions around Abu Dhabi for delegates, Tourism365 is ensuring a smooth and seamless event experience.

ADNEC Group’s business clusters are aligned in their mission to make ISNR 2026 a world-class platform for global security and resilience solutions. The event underscores the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and security advancements on a global scale. With state-of-the-art facilities, worldclass event management expertise, and a commitment to event excellence, ADNEC Group is set to deliver a landmark edition of ISNR, driving transformative growth and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for security, safety, and resilience.