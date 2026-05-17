Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a keynote session titled Influence and Effective Communication Skills, presented by the international motivational speaker and author COACH KARDAN. This session supports the Library’s efforts to promote professional development, empower youth, and enhance leadership and communication skills amongst the community.

The session explored the importance of effective communication, leadership confidence, and presentation skills in today’s rapidly evolving world through a series of practical topics aimed at developing influence skills and professional presence. It also emphasised that communication has become a fundamental element in building leadership capabilities and achieving professional and institutional success.

The session covered several key topics, including the impact of communication skills on leadership and career development, techniques for overcoming fear when speaking in public and building self-confidence, as well as strategies for preparing impactful presentations. It also addressed the importance of emotional intelligence and problem-solving skills in improving communication within different work environments.

Furthermore, the session focused on preparing Emirati youth and professionals to represent themselves and their institutions confidently and effectively locally and internationally. This supports the UAE’s vision of developing local talent equipped with leadership, influence, and future-shaping skills.

The session also highlighted the role of communication skills in empowering young leaders to contribute more effectively to the UAE’s future vision and sustainable development goals. It emphasised strengthening their abilities in dialogue, persuasion, and teamwork within diverse and evolving environments.

COACH KARDAN is an international motivational speaker and leadership coach specialising in communication, leadership, and public speaking. He has delivered training programs and initiatives aimed at developing the skills of youth and professionals in the UAE, including the Emirates Youth Leadership program in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority.

Since its establishment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has been prioritising public speaking and effective communication programs as part of its cultural and educational role. Through its events and programs, the Library contributes to preparing a generation capable of expression, influence, and active participation across various cultural and community fields.