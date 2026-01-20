The Government of Sharjah has announced the launch of the Faya Research Grant, a major scientific initiative to advance global understanding of deep-time human history and environmental change through research at the Faya Palaeolandscape, a UNESCO World Heritage Property of Outstanding Universal Value.

The announcement was made by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador for the Faya World Heritage Property, during the official ceremony marking Faya’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The ceremony, held in Sharjah last week, marked a historic milestone recognising decades of archaeological and scientific research that have reshaped global understanding of early human occupation in Arabia.

Administered by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) in coordination with the Faya World Heritage Property Scientific Committee, the Faya Research Grant will run from 2026 to 2028, with a total investment of AED2 million.

The programme supports high-impact, independent research that strengthens the scientific foundations of Faya’s Outstanding Universal Value and positions Sharjah as a global hub for heritage science, prehistoric research, and knowledge production.

“The inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List was not an endpoint but a responsibility,” said Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Property. “Through the Faya Research Grant, Sharjah is making a deliberate investment in scientific inquiry — in rigorous research, international collaboration, and the next generation of researchers. Faya continues to expand what we know about early human migration, adaptation, and innovation, and this programme ensures that its contribution to global knowledge remains active, credible, and enduring.”

Eisa Yousif, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), noted, “The launch of the Faya Research Grant provides a clear operational framework for advancing scientific research at the site over the coming years. By combining multi-year funding with logistical and institutional support, the programme creates the conditions for rigorous fieldwork, analytical depth, and high-quality scholarly outputs. It also enables us to align research activity directly with the long-term management and scientific priorities of the Faya World Heritage Property, while ensuring that new knowledge continues to inform both international scholarship and local capacity building.”

Online applications for the Faya Research Grant, along with further details, are available at https://jebelfaya.ae/faya-research-grant/. The application deadline is 1st March 2026, with funded research activities commencing in 2026.

The programme is open to international researchers and institutions, with eligibility requirements including a doctoral qualification, a strong publication record, and demonstrated experience in prehistoric archaeology or palaeoenvironmental research. Preference will be given to proposals that actively engage local researchers and institutions, thereby reinforcing Sharjah’s commitment to collaborative and inclusive knowledge production.