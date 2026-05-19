Muscat, Oman - In the presence of Eng. Abdullah Al Busaidi, Director General of Oman Logistics Center, SOHAR Port and Freezone launched its Sustainability Report 2024-2025 during Oman Sustainability Week. This launch marked an important milestone in its sustainability journey and reinforcing sustainability as a key component of its long-term strategic direction. The report reflects SOHAR’s commitment to supporting Oman’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions and advancing the transition toward a more sustainable future.

The Sustainability Report formalizes SOHAR’s integrated approach toward sustainability and provides an overview of progress across key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities. It highlights how sustainability is embedded across operations and business activities to support long-term value creation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Covering areas including environmental management, energy efficiency, digital transformation, corporate governance, and community impact, the report also showcases SOHAR Port and Freezone’s efforts in advancing a more efficient and sustainable industrial and logistics ecosystem. It further highlights key sustainability indicators and achievements, including initiatives supporting clean energy adoption and low-carbon transition efforts, advancing a 100 MW hydrogen pathway to support industrial decarbonization, linking 30% of performance indicators to ESG objectives, and delivering 30 community programs reaching more than 100,000 beneficiaries.

Dr. Abdullah Al Abri, Vice President Sustainability and HSSE at SOHAR Port and Freezone, commented: “Over the past two decades, SOHAR Port and Freezone has established itself as one of the region’s most strategically important industrial centers, driven by a long-term vision and a focus on creating sustainable value. Today, sustainability is embedded in the way we plan, operate, and grow. It is a key driver of our approach toward growth, resilience, and long-term impact. We remain committed to building an integrated and future-ready ecosystem that supports sustainable industrial development and broader economic progress.”

As an integrated industrial and logistics hub supporting sustainable growth and development, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 and national priorities through enabling sustainable industries, advancing green manufacturing, and developing low-carbon logistics solutions that support economic diversification and strengthen competitiveness.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.