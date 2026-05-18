•Tawazun reflects its efforts to enable the defence and security sector through its projects, initiatives, and collaboration opportunities aimed at advancing the UAE's defence and security ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi — The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) has announced Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) as a strategic partner for its ninth and largest edition, taking place from 19 to 21 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, under the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today,” ISNR 2026 brings together senior government officials, decision-makers, law enforcement agencies, and industry experts to address the emerging security challenges and strengthen national security on both regional and global levels.

Tawazun will showcase, through its pavilion at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026), a number of strategic initiatives that reflect its commitment to advancing the UAE’s national defence and security ecosystem and strengthening its global competitiveness in line with the highest international standards, alongside partnership and collaboration opportunities that support the growth and development of this vital sector.

Foremost among these is the UAE Defence Industry Conformity Mark, a strategic initiative aimed at reinforcing quality, efficiency, and reliability standards across nationally manufactured defence products, thereby enhancing the credibility of the local defence industry and elevating its readiness for regional and international markets.

The Council will also highlight the Tawazun Defence Products Catalogue, a specialised digital platform designed to showcase locally manufactured defence products and strengthen the global visibility of the UAE’s defence industrial ecosystem through a unified framework that highlights national industrial capabilities. Powered by AI-enabled solutions, the platform enhances product discovery, streamlines data organisation, and delivers analytics-driven insights that support informed decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the competitiveness of national companies across regional and international markets.

H.E. Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Director-General of Industry Development at Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, stated: “ISNR Abu Dhabi represents a leading strategic platform for shaping the future of national security and cybersecurity ecosystems, particularly amid the rapid transformations taking place across advanced technologies, digital transformation, and emerging security challenges. The theme of this year’s edition, ‘Striving Today to Secure Tomorrow’, underscores the importance of adopting a forward-looking approach driven by innovation, integration, and institutional readiness to build more resilient and sustainable security and defence ecosystems capable of addressing future challenges.

The Council’s presence at the exhibition reflects its strategic direction towards strengthening the integration of the national defence and security ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions and future technologies that enhance sector readiness and long-term sustainability. It also reinforces the Council’s ongoing efforts to foster a more agile and competitive defence industrial environment by supporting high-impact initiatives that advance national capabilities and strengthen integration across supply chains, manufacturing, and digital enablement, in line with the UAE’s vision to further consolidate its position as a global hub for advanced defence and security industries.”

Since its establishment in 1992, Tawazun has played a central role in driving the growth of the UAE’s defence and security sector, ensuring its programmes directly support the UAE's long-term national capability requirements.

ISNR 2026 provides a platform to showcase the UAE’s leadership in national security, cybersecurity, and civil defence sectors, spotlighting the latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, surveillance, emergency response, and critical infrastructure protection.

Moreover, it plays a key role in accelerating the adoption of advanced security and civil defence solutions, fostering meaningful collaboration among global stakeholders, and consolidating the UAE's standing as an international hub for security innovation and resilience.

Fatin Elkhalil

Senior Account Manager

APCO

Level 4, Unit C40-T2-04-0402, YAS Creative HUB, YAS Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

(m) +971 55 543 2671

felkhalil@apcoworldwide.com