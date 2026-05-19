​​​​The 2027 edition will unite the international beauty industry in Riyadh for three days of networking, sourcing, and discovery across the sector

New June dates and a premium venue to position Beautyworld Riyadh as a key mid-year business platform for Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing beauty market

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Beautyworld Riyadh, the Kingdom’s leading and most influential beauty event, will return from 21–23 June 2027 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, marking a significant new chapter for the rapidly growing industry event.

Positioned as a key mid-year meeting point for the beauty industry in Saudi Arabia, the 2027 edition is strategically timed to support procurement planning, seasonal launches, and retail sourcing ahead of the second half of the year. Building on the strong momentum of previous years, the event is set to deliver an even more impactful showcase of international exhibitors, business collaboration, and market opportunities.

The move to Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center reflects accelerating demand across the Kingdom’s beauty and wellness sectors and Beautyworld Riyadh’s continued evolution as a premier industry event.

Beautyworld Riyadh will once again welcome leading exhibitors, country pavilions, distributors, retailers, beauty professionals, and regional buyers for three days dedicated to networking, sourcing, partnership development and market expansion. The event will provide international stakeholders with a powerful gateway to strengthen their presence within Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing beauty economy.

Teresa Heitor, Portfolio Director of Consumer Goods at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:

“Beautyworld Riyadh 2027 marks an exciting new phase for both the event and Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving beauty industry. The new June dates and move to Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center reflect the Kingdom’s strong market momentum under Vision 2030. As buyers become more intentional about the brands entering Saudi Arabia, demand is growing for science-backed skincare, niche fragrance concepts, and culturally relevant innovation. Beautyworld Riyadh continues to serve as a key platform where international brands, distributors, and retailers connect, collaborate, and shape the future of beauty retail across the Kingdom.”

The Kingdom’s beauty market continues to experience significant growth, with Saudi Arabia now the largest beauty and personal care market in the Middle East. The sector is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2025 to USD 6.6 billion by 2034, driven by a young, digitally engaged population, with nearly 70% under the age of 30 and internet penetration reaching 99%. Alongside rising demand for fragrance, wellness and self-care, Beautyworld Riyadh 2027 is expected to spotlight these evolving trends while supporting international brands seeking entry into one of the GCC’s fastest-growing beauty markets.

What to expect at Beautyworld Riyadh 2027

Visitors to the 2027 edition can expect a comprehensive showcase spanning the full beauty industry supply chain, including Cosmetics and Skincare, Finished Fragrance and Fragrance Compounds, Hair, Nail and Salon Supplies, Personal Care and Hygiene, Supply Chain and Services, and Beauty Tech.

The exhibition will also feature immersive product discovery experiences, live demonstrations, innovation showcases and emerging technologies shaping the future of the global beauty sector, alongside extensive opportunities for face-to-face business engagement and international networking.

Beautyworld Riyadh continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s most influential trade events for the beauty, fragrance, hair and wellness industries, bringing together the sector’s leading voices, innovations and business opportunities under one roof.

To learn more about Beautyworld Riyadh, access the website.