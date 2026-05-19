High-level gathering underscores the resilience, ambition, and strategic depth of the UAE-India partnership

UIBC-UC announces leadership transition and launches research initiatives across trade, investment, tourism, education, retail, and Africa collaboration

Leaders reaffirm commitment to accelerating bilateral growth, innovation, and economic cooperation under the CEPA framework

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE India Business Council - UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) convened senior government dignitaries, business leaders, and strategic stakeholders from the UAE and India for an exclusive closed-door evening titled “Strength in Resilience,” reaffirming the strength, resilience, and future trajectory of one of the world’s fastest-growing bilateral partnerships.

Held in Dubai, the gathering brought together influential voices from government, trade, investment, and industry to reflect on the extraordinary momentum of the UAE-India corridor and the shared ambition of achieving USD 200 billion in bilateral trade.

The evening was attended by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, as Chief Guest; His Excellency Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, as Guest of Honour; and His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The programme also featured remarks from leading members of the Council and prominent representatives of the UAE-India business community.

Held against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE last week, the evening centred on resilience as a catalyst for transformation, underscoring how the UAE has emerged stronger and more agile in the aftermath of global challenges. Discussions highlighted the accelerating momentum in UAE-India relations, with both nations deepening cooperation across not just economic sectors but also people to people connection.

In his special address, H.E. Satish Kumar Sivan highlighted the unprecedented momentum generated through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and emphasized the importance of sustained public-private collaboration in unlocking the next phase of bilateral growth.

Addressing the gathering as Guest of Honour, H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal emphasized the strategic depth of the UAE-India relationship and the growing alignment between the two nations across economic priorities, global connectivity, and future-focused industries. He especially focused on how the UAE-India partnership can unlock opportunities globally, with Africa being highlighted in particular.

A keynote fireside chat featuring CEPA architect H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, moderated by Business Today Editor Siddharth Zarabi, explored the UAE’s evolving role as a global trade and investment hub, as well as the opportunities emerging from stronger UAE-India collaboration amid shifting global economic dynamics. H.E. Dr Thani used the opportunity to underscore the pivotal role the UIBC-UC will play in achieving the revised CEPA bilateral trade target of $200 billion.

A significant highlight of the evening was the announcement of a new leadership chapter within UIBC-UC, marking an important milestone in the Council’s evolution as a catalyst for bilateral economic engagement.

The Council acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing leadership, including Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Outgoing Chair, and Mr. Rizwan Soomar, Outgoing Co-Chair, whose stewardship played a major role in strengthening the Council’s strategic relevance and institutional impact.

Reflecting on the transition, Mr. Kottikollon said, “The UAE-India partnership stands today as one of the world’s most dynamic bilateral relationships. It has been a privilege to contribute to strengthening this platform for dialogue, collaboration, and shared growth.”

He also personally welcomed UIBC-UC’s incoming leadership, with Mr. Nilesh Ved assuming the role of Chair and Mr. Adeeb Ahamed taking over as Co-Chair, ushering in a renewed phase of collaboration, ambition, and strategic engagement for the Council.

Mr. Ved was very optimistic about the road ahead telling the business community in the room to see the current situation as an opportunity for deal-making and growth. He added, “As the UAE and India deepen their strategic and economic ties, UIBC-UC will continue to serve as a bridge for innovation, investment, and next-generation partnerships that create long-term value for both nations.”

The evening also witnessed the launch of UIBC-UC’s latest research initiatives aimed at shaping future dialogue, policy thinking, and investment collaboration between the UAE and India.

These initiatives included:

Bridging Destinations: A Blueprint of the India-UAE Tourism Landscape – a follow up to the tourism coffee table book launched by UIBC-UC last year, the paper analyses India and UAE tourism ecosystem, highlighting tourism as a catalyst for bilateral growth, cultural diplomacy, and investment.

Capital and Capability: India-UAE Investment Synergies in Africa – as articulated in HE Dr Deepak Mittal’s address, this paper explores joint investment opportunities for India and UAE across Africa’s infrastructure, logistics, digital ecosystem, sustainability, and human development sectors.

Bridging Horizons: UAE-India Partnership and the Future of Education-Led Development - examines how education, cross-border philanthropy and innovation can drive inclusive socio-economic transformation.

Opportunities for Growth in the Consumer and Retail Sectors in UAE and India - developed jointly with Arthur D. Little, examining emerging consumer and retail trends in India and UAE, with cross-border expansion opportunities, success stories and strategic recommendations for businesses.

India-UAE CEPA: Internal case study - assessing operational and regulatory opportunities to further strengthen CEPA utilization, particularly for MSMEs or as described over the course of the evening as CEPA ++.

The UIBC-UC team who championed the research and have been integral to the growth of the Council, including Kshitij Korde, Neha Sahni, Aiswarria Suchith, Pratibha Prem Kumar, and Simar Kaur, were all in attendance for the occasion.

The team also announced the upcoming launch of the UIBC-UC Business Continuity and Investment Thesis, a strategic internal case paper examining the UAE’s resilience, investment attractiveness, and long-term competitiveness amid shifting global economic trends.

Collectively, these reports reinforce UIBC-UC’s commitment to generating actionable insights, strengthening institutional dialogue, and advancing strategic cooperation across priority sectors.

The evening also featured a moving cultural tribute to the enduring friendship between the UAE and India, with the national anthems of both countries performed by Malhaar, a talented ensemble of young artists playing Indian classical instruments. The performance carried special significance following the widespread appreciation of the group’s recent rendition of the UAE National Anthem, graciously shared by His Highness Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and celebrated across both nations as a powerful reflection of the deep people-to-people bonds that continue to strengthen the UAE-India partnership.

The event concluded with a renewed call for sustained collaboration between government and industry stakeholders to accelerate innovation, unlock new trade and investment opportunities, and shape the next chapter of the UAE-India growth story.

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 15 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and UAE India Friendship Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures.

Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

In line with this mission, UIBC-UC recently facilitated the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the India-UAE Friendship Hospital. This groundbreaking healthcare initiative aims to deliver world-class medical services, foster medical research, and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations. The hospital will symbolize a shared commitment to human development, healthcare equity, and bilateral cooperation in the life sciences sector.

For more information and to schedule interviews with UIBC-UC please contact:

Nandini Vohra

The Guild