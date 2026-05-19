Muscat: The Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) has been the centre of the Sultanate’s energy and sustainability landscape throughout 18 -19 May 2026, and the final day of Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2026 and Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2026 is set to be the most commercially compelling yet. With an exhibition floor still buzzing with activity, a packed final programme of CPD-certified sessions, and the momentum of two extraordinary days behind them, both events conclude on 20 May 2026 at the OCEC. For those yet to attend, this remains a key opportunity to engage with Oman’s leading energy and sustainability convention as discussions continue to shape the sector’s direction.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) as Host Organisation, OPES and OSW 2026 are co-located for the second time uniting Oman’s most important energy industry exhibition with its premier sustainability platform under a single roof, reflecting the Sultanate’s strategic commitment to integrating energy transformation and sustainability into a unified national vision aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the Net Zero 2050 ambition.

His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals said, “Oman Petroleum and Energy Show and Oman Sustainability Week stand as a reflection of Oman’s long-term vision to lead a balanced energy future, one that responsibly harnesses our hydrocarbon strengths while advancing clean energy, innovation, and sustainability. The partnerships and ideas emerging here will play a defining role in shaping resilient and future-ready energy systems.”

The opening two days of OPES and OSW 2026 delivered a programme of extraordinary breadth and commercial depth, confirming that the co-location of Oman's most significant energy industry platform with its premier sustainability gathering was not simply a logistical decision but a strategic statement about where Oman's future is heading.

The joint inauguration on 18 May was graced by His Highness Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini Al Said, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court, as Chief Guest, a presence that underscored the national significance of both events. Senior representatives from ministries, national oil companies, regulatory authorities and international organisations attended the opening, with His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, delivering the opening keynote address that set the strategic tone for the week.

The OPES and OSW exhibition floors opened to peak commercial activity from day one. Exhibitors spanning the complete energy and sustainability value chain from upstream drilling technology, digital oilfield solutions and CCUS infrastructure to renewable energy systems, green hydrogen technology, circular economy solutions and smart mobility, engaged buyers, procurement teams and technology evaluators in the kind of substantive commercial conversations that define what OPES and OSW are built to deliver. The stands of ASYAD Group, Petroleum Development Oman and OQ Group functioned as strategic dialogue hubs, hosting exclusive, senior-level discussions on logistics decarbonisation, upstream transformation, green hydrogen commercialisation and carbon markets strategy that moved well beyond showcase into genuine commercial and strategic exchange.

The SPE Technical Conference and OPES Talks programme ran across both days with CPD-certified sessions covering the future of oil and gas, digital oilfields, CCUS, enhanced oil recovery, renewable energy integration, LNG market dynamics, ESG standards, digital transformation and workforce development, addressed by a lineup that included national oil company leaders, international operators, technology innovators and policy specialists. The SPE Industry Dialogue, themed “Balancing Collaborative Act: Efficient Production Growth, Less Emission with Zero Harm”, assembled one of the week's most senior panels, bringing together H.E. Mohsin Hamed Saif Al Hadhrami (Undersecretary, Ministry of Energy and Minerals), Dr. Aflah Al Hadhrami (Managing Director, PDO), Saif Al Hamhami (CEO, Abraj Energy Services), Hilmi Panigoro (President Director, MedcoEnergi) and Montri Rawanchaikul (CEO, PTTEP) for high-level dialogue on balancing production growth with emissions reduction and operational excellence. An exclusive C-Level Roundtable facilitated by EY brought the sector's most senior decision-makers together in a closed-door setting for frank strategic dialogue on digital transformation, cost competitiveness, production growth and carbon strategy.

The International Sustainability Resources & Technology Conference (ISRTC), organised by be'ah and programmed by Economist Impact, delivered two days of the region's most analytically rigorous sustainability dialogue, spanning renewable energy deployment, green hydrogen economics, CCUS, water security, circular economy, AI and innovation, biodiversity as a business opportunity, trade policy and financing the net zero transition. The OSW Talks programme ran in parallel with CPD-certified sessions across seven tracks — circular economy and ESG, future mobility, social investment, future energy and net zero, decarbonisation, power and water security, digitalisation and smart cities, and climate technology and ICT, alongside high-level ministerial roundtables, sector forums and policy dialogues that reinforced the depth of Oman's sustainability ecosystem.

“In today’s complex geopolitical environment, sustainable growth and energy resilience have become strategic priorities for economies worldwide. The Middle East is uniquely positioned to lead this transition through its scale, investment capacity and renewable energy potential. In its fourth year now, The ISRTC, programmed by Economist Enterprise and organised by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (Be’ah), provides a platform for leaders to advance discussions on innovation, policy and partnerships that can accelerate sustainable progress and economic diversification across the region.” - Pratibha Thaker, Regional Director, MEA, Economist Enterprise: Economist Intelligence Unit

Shell Oman delivered three significant activations during the week: the Shell Nawafid Graduation Ceremony celebrating homegrown Omani energy talent, the Shell LNG Outlook presentation on global LNG market dynamics, and a closed-door unveiling of Shell's Sustainability Report for senior stakeholders. VinFast and ROX are showcasing luxury electric vehicles through on-site displays and test drive experiences across the exhibition floor, offering delegates a first-hand encounter with the clean mobility future being discussed throughout the week’s sessions. Two major launches by EVO added further commercial momentum.

The Oman 3165 Expedition, completed under the patronage of H.E. Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, and witnessed by officials from across government, brought a moment of genuine inspiration to the week. Global explorer and OSW Talks moderator Mark Evans traversed Oman's entire 3,165-kilometre coastline in a traditional Greenland-style kayak, powered solely by paddling, currents and waves, without a single carbon emission, a living symbol of Oman's net zero ambition and a first-of-its-kind achievement in the region that captured the imagination of everyone present.

The OPES Talks programme, CPD-certified and built around live commercial and operational challenges, opened on Day 1 with the welcome keynote address from Ch Srinivas, Executive Director (Lubricants) at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), India. Srinivas noted that the India–Oman CEPA framework is opening significant avenues for deeper industrial collaboration and trade expansion across the energy value chain, and that platforms like OPES and Oman Sustainability Week further strengthen this momentum by bringing together global stakeholders, enabling meaningful dialogue and accelerating partnerships that translate policy intent into real business outcomes.

Curated site visits organised by participating companies will take place on 21 May 2026, taking delegates beyond the conference hall and onto the ground to witness Oman’s sustainability transformation in action. Participants will gain first-hand exposure to renewable energy projects, circular economy initiatives, and smart infrastructure deployments, offering a practical, real-world perspective that extends beyond the discussions on stage.

For energy professionals, sustainability leaders, investors, policymakers, and built environment specialists who have yet to attend, this presents a valuable opportunity to engage. The conversations taking place across the floor and within the sessions are helping shape Oman’s commercial, policy, and investment landscape for the year ahead. This is a key moment to be part of these discussions as the week draws to a close.

Register now, final day admission is free:

Register for OPES 2026: https://www.badge-registration.com/CONNECT_SHOP/OmanPetroleumAndEnergyShow2026

Register for OSW 2026: https://www.badge-registration.com/CONNECT_SHOP/OmanSustainabilityWeek2026

About OPES 2026

Oman Petroleum & Energy Show is Oman’s leading energy industry platform, serving the full oil, gas and energy value chain by connecting professionals, decision-makers and stakeholders across the sector. Running from 18 to 20 May 2026 at OCEC, Muscat, OPES 2026 is organised by CONNECT — Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals with Petroleum Development Oman as Host Organisation.

About OSW 2026

Oman Sustainability Week is the Sultanate’s premier sustainability platform, uniting policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and communities to support Oman’s transition towards a resilient, inclusive and low-carbon future. Running from 18 to 20 May 2026 at OCEC, Muscat, OSW 2026 is organised by CONNECT — Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals with Petroleum Development Oman as Host Organisation.