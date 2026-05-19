Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider, is participating as the Digital Partner of the Disability Social Responsibility Forum 2026, held in collaboration with the Authority of People with Disability (APD).

The partnership reflects Zain KSA’s sustainability strategy, which focuses on advancing digital accessibility to help improve quality of life and support inclusive social development.

Through the forum, Zain KSA will highlight its initiatives and programs that support talent building and enable more accessible and agile digital experiences. It will also shed light on the company’s efforts to support the participation of persons with disabilities in society and the workplace, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and Zain KSA’s commitment to leveraging innovation to create a lasting impact.