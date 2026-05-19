During its participation in ISNR 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) is participating in the ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, “ISNR 2026”, which opened today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and will run until 21 May. Held under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the exhibition aims to showcase the latest smart solutions and platforms that support the preparedness ecosystem, while strengthening cooperation and the exchange of expertise with local and international entities specialising in risk management.

During its participation, the Centre will showcase AI-powered technology platforms designed to accelerate response processes and enhance the efficiency of crisis management. It will present various qualitative initiatives aimed at strengthening institutional preparedness and advancing the capabilities of specialised personnel in line with the latest international standards.

The Centre will also highlight the Understanding Risk Global Forum (UR Abu Dhabi), which Abu Dhabi will host for the first time in the Middle East, reflecting the Emirate’s leading position in preparedness, risk foresight, and institutional resilience.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), affirmed that the Centre’s participation in ISNR 2026 reflects the Emirate’s strategic commitment to developing an advanced risk management ecosystem founded on innovation, institutional integration, and smart technologies. He noted that this approach is designed to keep pace with the rapidly evolving nature of global risks and challenges.

His Excellency said: “The exhibition is an important platform for showcasing the latest solutions and advanced practices in the fields of national security, emergency management, and crisis and disaster response. It also promotes collaboration and the exchange of expertise with international entities and institutions specialising in security technologies and future-focused solutions, thereby supporting the development of systems that are more efficient, resilient, and proactive.”

H.E. added: “Through this participation, we aim to highlight the pioneering practices adopted by Abu Dhabi in enhancing preparedness and response to various incidents and events. We also seek to promote the Understanding Risk Global Forum as a leading international platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and for advancing global dialogue on the future of disaster risk management and on building more resilient and better-prepared communities capable of addressing challenges."

The Centre’s participation in ISNR 2026 is part of its ongoing efforts to develop an integrated ecosystem, promote a culture of proactive preparedness, and strengthen collaboration with diverse partners. These efforts are supported by adopting advanced solutions and technologies that enhance the efficiency of emergency, crisis, and disaster management, while ensuring business continuity and the sustainability of essential services in line with international best practices and standards.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

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