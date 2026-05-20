Riyadh: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the MENA region, concluded the Saudi Capital Market Investor Conference in a formal partnership with the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) which Convened against the backdrop of heightened regional geopolitical tensions, the cconference which took place from May 17-19th brought together prominent institutional investors and top-tier Saudi-listed companies to affirm investor confidence and demonstrate the enduring resilience of Saudi’s capital markets in the face of material external pressures.

The Saudi Capital Market Investor Conference functions as a deliberate and strategically timed signal to the global investment community, reaffirming Riyadh’s financial markets and the listed corporate entities' commitment to stability, transparency, and structural integrity. The event offers institutional investors direct access to company management, insights into forward-looking strategic initiatives, and authoritative perspectives on how leading Saudi-listed firms are actively managing geopolitical risks while maintaining operational continuity and financial stability.

Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange, commented during the event, providing a comprehensive overview of the Saudi Exchange’s outlook and strategic position. He said: “This event underscores the resilience of Saudi-listed companies on the global stage and highlights the Saudi Capital Market’s significant influence and authority. It also sets an appropriate tone and reaffirms the Saudi Exchange’s leadership role in fostering its ecosystem and supporting the broader economy. We remain dedicated to working with all our partners towards our shared objective of forming an advanced capital market.”

Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, further addressed the strategic rationale for the event amid the prevailing geopolitical climate. Ebeid stated: "The continued strength of corporate performance across KSA is proof positive of the massive inherent potential that Saudi companies possess. Our goal is to highlight how resilient business models present on the Saudi Exchange are navigating headwinds while maintaining robust fundamentals."

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, "The consistent performance of Saudi-listed companies demonstrates the underlying strength of our market. EFG Hermes KSA remains committed to supporting the investment ecosystem by highlighting these resilient business models to the global investor community. By focusing on the solid fundamentals, we aim to foster long-term investor confidence and contribute to the Kingdom's ongoing economic progress."

EFG Hermes anticipates that structured investor engagement initiatives of this nature will remain an essential instrument for sustaining institutional confidence in Saudi's capital markets, particularly as the full economic implications of the regional conflict continue to be assessed by market participants globally. EFG Hermes expects the Saudi Capital Market Investor Conference to contribute meaningfully to supporting market liquidity and reinforcing the long-term structural appeal of Saudi-listed securities, subject to the evolution of regional security conditions and broader macroeconomic developments.

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market (ECM) transactions, 16 debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and 8 M&A transactions across the region, with notable engagements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Egypt. These activities highlight the firm’s leadership in regional capital markets and its ongoing role in connecting regional and international investors with strategic opportunities.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in five countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and very small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain |

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.