19 Dubai-based companies joined trade mission as part of ‘New Horizons’ initiative

Salem AlShamsi : “ We are committed to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Dubai and the Republic of Ghana and creating new paths for sustainable business partnerships that support the shared development goals of both markets .”

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Ghana reached AED 39.6 billion in 2025, achieving annual growth of 60.1%.

A total of 22 5 companies from Ghana were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of Q1 2026.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised 276 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and their counterparts in Accra, the capital city of the Republic of Ghana. The meetings took place during the first stop of the trade mission led by the chamber to Ghana and Ethiopia as part of its ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which aims to support the expansion of local companies into promising global markets.

The trade mission featured representatives from 19 Dubai-based companies operating across diverse sectors including the automotive industry; building materials and construction; electronics; engineering; fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG); food and beverages; interior design; mining and metals; oil and gas; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; printing and packaging; and textiles and ready-made garments.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Dubai and the Republic of Ghana and creating new paths for sustainable business partnerships that support the shared development goals of both markets. This trade mission opens new channels for dialogue and creates opportunities for companies operating in Dubai to explore expansion into the Ghanaian market. In doing so, it strengthens the competitiveness of the emirate’s private sector and supports the continued growth of Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade.”

As part of the mission’s activities, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised the ‘Dubai-Ghana Business Connect’ forum with the support of the UAE Embassy in the Republic of Ghana, the Consulate General of the Republic of Ghana in the UAE, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. The forum attracted 532 participants including senior officials, business leaders, and local companies interested in exploring opportunities for partnership and cooperation in Dubai.

Distinguished speakers at the forum included H.E. Dr. Abdulla Murad Al Mandoos, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Grace El Mahmoud Marabe, Consul General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Stéphane Miezan, President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Simon Madjie, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

During the forum, Dubai Chamber of Commerce delivered a comprehensive presentation on Dubai’s diverse economic landscape and the competitive advantages that position it as a global launchpad for companies and investors seeking to expand into new markets. This was followed by a presentation from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, which highlighted Ghana’s dynamic trade and investment environment and strategic location as a key gateway to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Ghana increased to AED 39.6 billion in 2025, achieving year-over-year growth of 60.1%. This expanding relationship is also reflected in the chamber’s membership, with 225 companies from Ghana registered as active members by the end of Q1 2026. A total of 16 new Ghanaian companies joined the chamber during the first quarter of 2026. The top sectors for Ghanaian member companies include trading and services; real estate, renting and business services; transport, storage and communication; social and personal services; and construction.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.