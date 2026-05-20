Dubai, UAE: in collaboration with Nadri Rotary Al Wasl, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosted the third session of its Financial Management series titled “Technology Should Work for You”. Led by Dr. Alessio Faccia, the session was attended by technology, innovation, and digital transformation enthusiasts,

The session highlighted the importance of employing modern technology in practical ways to serve people, contributing to simplifying everyday life details and improving performance and productivity personally and professionally. It also focused on empowering individuals to make optimal use of digital tools and smart applications for time management, work organisation, and making more accurate decisions based on modern data and analytics.

The session reviewed modern digital solutions and platforms, in addition to artificial intelligence applications that have become a central part of various aspects of daily life. The session also highlighted how technology can be directed to foster creativity, innovation, and work-life balance, rather than becoming a source of distraction or time consumption.

Faccia addressed several topics related to the evolving relationship between humans and technology, mechanisms for benefiting from digital solutions, and the importance of developing digital skills to keep pace with rapid technological transformations.

The session witnessed strong engagement from attendees through discussions and questions on the future of technology and its impact on developing work methods. Participants commended the event for raising awareness and enhancing technical skills among different segments of society.

This session supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s efforts to offer educational and cultural programs that align with global developments in technology and innovation while promoting digital and financial literacy. This supports the Library’s vision to reinforce its position as a leading cultural and knowledge hub that embraces intellectual and educational initiatives and supports continuous learning and the building of an innovative and sustainable knowledge-based society.