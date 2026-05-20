Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) hosted a panel discussion under the theme “From Campus to Industry: Advancing Gender Equality for Maritime Excellence” in celebration of the International Day for Women in Maritime 2026.

The event brought together representatives from academia, industry, international organizations, and students to discuss the importance of collaboration in empowering women and supporting their transition from maritime education into the workforce.

Moderated by Ms. Abrar Mikkawi, Outreach and Community Engagement Director at Sharjah Maritime Academy, the discussion featured distinguished speakers including:

Ms. Tanya Smith, Regional HR Director IMEEA at CMA CGM

Ms. Raya Makawi, Director of External Relations at the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO)

Mr. Giuseppe Saieva, Director of Training & Commercial at Sharjah Maritime Academy

Ms. Afra Al Kindi, student at Sharjah Maritime Academy and the first female Emirati to complete sea training with Alliance Shipping

The panel explored key topics including industry-academia collaboration, inclusive maritime environments, international partnerships, mentorship, practical learning opportunities, and the role of leadership in advancing gender equality within the maritime sector.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of creating clear pathways for women and youth to pursue maritime careers while strengthening collaboration between educational institutions, industry partners, and international organizations.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Hashim Alzaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, stated:

“Empowering women in the maritime sector is not only a matter of inclusion, but a strategic investment in the future of the industry. At Sharjah Maritime Academy, we remain committed to creating an academic and training environment that equips future generations with the confidence, practical experience, and opportunities needed to contribute meaningfully to the maritime sector locally and globally.”

Ms. Tanya Smith, Regional HR Director IMEEA at CMA CGM, highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration between academia and industry, stating:

“Creating meaningful pathways between education and industry is essential to preparing future maritime professionals. Collaboration, mentorship, and practical exposure play a critical role in empowering young talent and supporting greater inclusion across the sector.”

Ms. Raya Makawi, Director of External Relations at the World Green Economy Organization, emphasized the role of partnerships and collective action in driving sustainable and inclusive progress within the maritime sector, noting:

“Cross-sector collaboration and international partnerships are key to building more inclusive and future-ready industries. Supporting women and youth in maritime contributes not only to diversity, but also to long-term sustainability and innovation.”

The event concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony honoring the contributions of maritime sector and international partners participating in the panel discussion, where mangrove seeds will be planted in their honor at the Kalba Mangrove Reserve as part of SMA’s sustainability initiative, “Sea the Impact,” reflecting a shared commitment towards environmental sustainability and responsible maritime practices.

Through initiatives such as this panel discussion, Sharjah Maritime Academy continues to reinforce its commitment to advancing maritime education, fostering industry collaboration, and supporting a more inclusive and sustainable maritime future.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA)

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE’s leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.

SMA ensures a world-class learning experience, with cutting-edge simulators, engineering workshops, and IMO-recognized certifications, students gain real-world expertise. The academy is regulated by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and accredited by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

SMA is fosters diversity and inclusion, with 37% female enrolment, notable among maritime institutions in the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.sma.ac.ae . Follow Sharjah Maritime on FB, IG, X, @sharjahmaritime Linkedin and YouTube: Sharjah Maritime Academy.