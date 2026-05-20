Cairo: Cityscape is set to launch the first edition of “Cityscape North Coast” from 23 to 25 July 2026 in New Alamein City, in a move that aligns with the rapid transformation of the North Coast into one of the region’s leading real estate investment hubs.

The event is being held in the North Coast for the first time in response to the significant growth in both local and foreign investments in the area, which have exceeded EGP 240 billion in New Alamein City alone, alongside annual real estate sales growth reaching up to 75%, further strengthening its position as a regional hub attracting major investments.

Over the course of three days, the exhibition will bring together more than 20 leading real estate developers in Egypt, showcasing a diverse portfolio of projects and investment opportunities aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to transform the North Coast into a fully integrated, year-round residential and development destination. This reflects the success of public-private partnerships in driving urban development in the area. The exhibition will also serve as a platform to connect with top developers and explore exceptional projects that reinforce the North Coast’s position as a promising destination, while offering direct opportunities to engage with investors and decision-makers in an environment that blends investment with a distinctive coastal lifestyle.

Robier Daniel, Cityscape Egypt Exhibition Director, stated: “The launch of the North Coast edition marks a new chapter in Cityscape’s journey, as we aim to provide a platform that brings developers and investors together at the heart of this urban transformation, contributing to the growth of tourism and investment in Egypt. As the North Coast evolves into a fully integrated, year-round destination, the event offers visitors, the chance to explore the latest coastal launches and flexible financing solutions that meet investors’ aspirations and respond to economic challenges, especially those from the GCC seeking second homes and investment opportunities in Egypt.”

Dr. Eng. Mohamed KhalafAllah, Head of New Alamein City Authority, commented: “New Alamein City, the capital of tourism and one of the most sustainable cities, stands as one of the Egyptian state’s most significant urban achievements over the past decade. The city is preparing to host the international Cityscape exhibition as part of the major international conferences and key events scheduled for the Alamein 2026 season.”

The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors, while offering entertainment experiences and interactive activities that provide attendees with a comprehensive journey combining deal-making, partnership building, and the opportunity to explore a distinctive Mediterranean coastal lifestyle, alongside discovering the latest trends in the real estate sector in a unique seaside setting.