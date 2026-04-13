Credit ⁠ratings agency Moody's revised Ghana's outlook ‌to "positive" from "stable" on Friday, citing an improvement in ​the country's finances.

The gold-, oil- and cocoa-producing nation ​in West ​Africa is emerging from its most severe economic crisis in decades. During a ⁠budget presentation to parliament last November, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said Ghana was poised for sustained growth in ​2026.

"Domestic ‌financing costs have ⁠declined ⁠amid monetary easing and an improved fiscal position, while ​the resumption of domestic ‌bond issuances will, if ⁠sustained, gradually reduce rollover risk," Moody's said in its report.

The sovereign lifted restrictions on new domestic bond issuance in March and issued its first seven-year domestic bond in April, ending a pause implemented in 2023 following a ‌debt default.

However, the agency maintained Ghana's ratings ⁠at "Caa1", reflecting continuing credit constraints ​and high susceptibility to exchange rate and commodity price volatility, especially with the ongoing ​Middle East ‌conflict.