Muscat: Demonstrating its relentless pursuit of excellence, Bank Nizwa, the most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, secured two prestigious accolades at the 11th Edition of the New Age Banking Summit – ‘Best Islamic Bank in Oman’ and ‘Best Bank – Mid-size Banks Category’. The event was held under the auspices of His Excellency Ahmed Al Musalmi, Governor, Central Bank of Oman. Drawing an elite assembly of senior banking executives, industry experts, influential policymakers, and fintech specialists, the summit provided an exclusive platform characterized by high-caliber discussions and premium networking opportunities. The awards were received by Mr. Tariq Atiq, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa.

Highlighting the significance of the bank's participation and achievements, Mr. Tariq Atiq, stated: “Securing these two awards is a powerful testament to Bank Nizwa’s enduring commitment to excellence and the deep trust we have built with our stakeholders over the years. However, our presence at the New Age Banking Summit goes far beyond celebration; it is about active contribution. By participating in the summit, we were proud to share our deep expertise and forward-looking vision on the future of financial services. Forums like this allow us to actively shape the dialogue around digital transformation and artificial intelligence. We are dedicated to leading the way in enhancing operational efficiency and building a highly innovative, secure banking ecosystem, ultimately strengthening customer trust and meeting their evolving expectations in the digital age."

The summit featured a series of high-level panel discussions, notably including a session titled ‘Real-time finance, Real-world risk: Rethinking Banking for a New Era’, which featured key insights from Mr. Imran Awan, Chief Manager of Transaction Banking at Bank Nizwa. The strategic dialogue shed light on the transformative rise of AI-led and agentic banking models, exploring their profound impact on operational efficiency and decision-making. Furthermore, the panel addressed the critical need to build real-time trust in an era of instant transactions, strengthening cyber resilience against evolving digital threats, and the emerging role of tokenization and digital assets in reshaping financial services. The conversation also underscored core banking modernization and Open Finance 2.0 as vital catalysts for ecosystem collaboration, delivering hyper-personalized, seamless experiences through invisible payments and embedded finance, while leveraging cloud and intelligent data to drive sustainable competitiveness.

Moving forward, Bank Nizwa remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the Islamic financial landscape by blending Sharia-compliant principles with cutting-edge technology. Guided by a clear strategic vision and fueled by these latest achievements, the bank is poised to accelerate its digital transformation journey. By consistently prioritizing innovation, customer-centricity, and robust collaborative partnerships, Bank Nizwa is not only securing its competitive edge but is also actively driving the sustainable growth and economic prosperity of the Sultanate in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.