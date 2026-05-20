Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Major General Pilot Yousef Abdullah Al Kaabi, Commander of Joint Aviation, visited this morning the pavilion of Tasleeh Holding Group at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026) in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on the latest defense and security solutions and technologies presented by Tasleeh Holding in the fields of training and smart equipment systems.

He also received a detailed presentation from Salem Al Matrooshi, Chief Executive Officer of Tasleeh Holding Group, on the “MilFIT” smart fitness system. The system is designed to enhance physical readiness and improve training efficiency for military personnel and security sector professionals through advanced digital technologies that enable performance tracking and precise fitness evaluation.

Major General Al Kaabi also reviewed the Smart Weapons Storage System (SWS), which provides advanced and secure solutions for the management and storage of weapons and ammunition using intelligent monitoring and control technologies, contributing to improved safety standards and operational efficiency.

The visit further included an overview of the advanced shooting simulation training system provided by the US-based MILO, which uses interactive simulation technologies to develop shooting skills and decision-making abilities in various training environments.

Al Matrooshi affirmed the company’s commitment to delivering the latest defense solutions and smart technologies that meet the evolving needs of military and security institutions, while supporting the UAE’s advanced security and training ecosystem and the wider region.