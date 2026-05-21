Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) hosted a ‘Meet the Leader’ session, in collaboration with the Global Shapers Dubai Hub – a World Economic Forum (WEF) initiative – bringing young leaders and professionals together with Dr. Yasar Jarrar, bestselling author, strategy advisor, and founding curator of the Global Shapers Dubai Hub.

MBRSG hosted the event at its headquarters in Dubai, in line with its mission to empower the leaders of tomorrow and advance good governance, innovation, and best practices in government administration. The initiative supports the School’s dedication to inspiring and empowering the youth, enhancing their ability to contribute to the UAE’s economy and achievements, and shape a sustainable future.

The session featured Dr. Yasar Jarrar, whose career spans academia, government, and global consulting, offering young attendees a rare and candid look into the decisions, transitions, and lessons that have shaped his journey. It explored themes of leadership, career transitions, the power of place, and the opportunities that Dubai offers to the next generation of leaders.

Dr. Jarrar also shared his reflections on artificial intelligence and what it means for the future of leadership and governance, drawing from his widely read columns in The National.

“Sessions like this create opportunities for exchanging ideas and understanding the dreams, aspirations, and ambitions that drive our youth,” Dr. Jarrar said. “By sharing my own experiences and the leadership principles that have guided me, I hope to offer them a compass for the journey ahead. As AI and new technologies transform the way we work, what excites me most is knowing that this generation is ready to lead that change, consciously, ethically, and with confidence.”

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, affirmed that: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government adheres to a clear vision and mandate to empower government leaders and enable them to anticipate future developments and make a meaningful impact. The youth are, naturally, at the heart of this mission. Partnering with notable initiatives like Global Shapers Dubai Hub – particularly on a series like ‘Meet the Leader’ – enables us to arm the young leaders of tomorrow with the skills they need to chart the path forward to a future of prosperity and sustainability, in line with the objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031 and the World Economic Forum’s strategies for youth empowerment.”

On the same note, Salha Juma Bu-Kattara, MBRSG’s Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing, noted that: “The Global Shapers Dubai Hub offers a prominent platform, with its ‘Meet the Leader’ sessions, for inspiring figures like Dr. Yasar Jarrar to interact directly with the youth and share their experiences and insights about good governance and effective leadership. This session that the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government hosted provided our young attendees with an unmatched opportunity to engage in a candid, interactive dialogue with a personality of his calibre.”

Faiza Sultana, Partnerships Leads at Global Shapers Dubai Hub, also commented on the session, saying: “Meet the Leader is a series of open and candid conversations with leaders designed to provide young professionals with insights into career journeys, decision-making, and real-world leadership experiences.”

Rooted in the belief that diverse voices create unified impact, the Global Shapers Dubai Hub organises the ‘Meet the Leader’ series with an aim to bring leaders, stories, and perspectives to the young community it serves.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is a leading research and educational institution specialising in public policy in the Arab world, dedicated to developing public sector leaders and advancing evidence-based governance across the region and beyond. With a commitment to research, policy, and professional education, MBRSG serves as a regional hub for public administration excellence.