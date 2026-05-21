Arabian Travel Market 2026 will now take place from 14–17 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, following consultation with exhibitors and industry partners to maximise participation and business opportunities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RX has announced that Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 will now take place from 14–17 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), following extensive consultation with exhibitors and industry stakeholders, reflecting ATM’s commitment to listening to the needs of the global tourism industry.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX Global, said: “We have been listening and working closely with our exhibitors, partners and stakeholders from across the global travel industry, and the decision to move Arabian Travel Market 2026 to 14–17 September reflects that ongoing dialogue and collaboration.

“Our priority is always to ensure that ATM delivers the strongest possible platform for business, networking and partnership opportunities for the international travel community. Following industry feedback, we are pleased that these new dates will allow exhibitors, buyers and visitors from around the world to maximise their participation and engagement at the event.

“We would like to thank our strategic partners, including Dubai World Trade Centre, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, IHG and Al Rais Travel, for their continued collaboration and support in making these revised dates possible. Together, we remain committed to delivering a world-class event that supports the continued growth and evolution of the global travel and tourism industry.”

Now in its 33rd edition, Arabian Travel Market serves as a key global platform connecting destinations, travel suppliers, hospitality brands, airlines, technology providers and industry professionals from across the travel ecosystem.

ATM 2026 will continue to be held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, exploring the trends, technologies and innovations shaping the future of global travel. The event will spotlight ATM Travel Tech, the dedicated co-located show focused on the rapidly evolving travel technology sector, alongside the Tech & Innovation Zone, an immersive hub showcasing the latest developments in AI, immersive experiences, smart mobility, fintech, robotics and sustainable travel solutions.

The extensive ATM conference programme, which includes the Global Stage, Future Stage, located within the Tech & Innovation Zone, and Experience Hub, will bring together key tourism leaders and experts to examine the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping international tourism, with dedicated sessions exploring destination resilience, traveller experience, aviation innovation, digital transformation and sustainable long-term growth strategies.

The programme will include leading global research organisations, strategists and technology specialists to deliver data-driven insight into the future of travel. Confirmed contributors on the Global Stage include Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, delivering the session "ATM Annual Trends Report: Middle East Momentum & Market Shifts”.

The company will be joined by Euromonitor’s Stephen Dutton, who will lead a session titled “The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality.”

The Future Stage, located within the Tech & Innovation Zone, will be hosted by BBC’s Nick Kwek, Travel and Tech Broadcaster and feature sessions led by research partners including Dragon Trail, where Sienna Parulis-Cook, Director of Marketing & Communications, will present “Welcoming Back the Chinese Tourism Market: Insights for the Middle East” and Videc, which will discuss “Money Talks: Growth, M&A and consolidation in Global Travel”, outlining the insights, data and strategies for investment and growth in travel technology.

The Experience Hub will welcome Rana Nawas, Corporate Strategist & Podcast Host, who will deliver a workshop titled “The Modern Leader and Future of Workforce.” The programme will also feature several sessions, including a high-level, buyer-focused event by ICCA titled “Beyond Borders: The Middle East’s Collaborative Vision for a Global Business Events Future”, alongside further peer-to-peer conversations and round table discussions.

ATM 2026 is expected to welcome thousands of travel professionals and exhibitors from around the world following the confirmation of the revised September dates, highlighting Dubai’s role as a global platform for tourism industry dialogue, collaboration and innovation.

Registration is live with media registration here. To register as a visitor, click here, and for enquiries related to exhibiting, please click here.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://www.wtm.com/portfolio/en-gb/blog/press-releases.html.

For more information, log on to https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Additional Resources:

Arabian Travel Market

14. - 17. September 2026

DWTC Website

Press Page

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Media Contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

About ATM

Now in its 33rd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global platform driving growth and innovation across every sector of the travel and tourism industry. Held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with its unmatched connectivity – ATM is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than just an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, featuring forums, experiences, and networking opportunities that continue well beyond the show floor throughout the week. Now in a period of rapid expansion, ATM has grown 16% year-over-year, attracting over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

About ATM Travel Tech

ATM Travel Tech is the premier co-located technology event within Arabian Travel Market (ATM), dedicated to showcasing the groundbreaking innovations set to transform global travel by 2040.

ATM Travel Tech will feature more than 180 exhibitors from 30 countries across two dedicated halls, providing a dynamic platform for the technologies, partnerships, and ideas shaping the future of travel.

At its core, the Tech & Innovation Hub spans 850m², offering immersive demos in AI, VR and AR, robotics, fintech, and green technologies. The Future Stage will bring together global tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and futurists to discuss artificial intelligence, immersive commerce, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Evolving from ATM’s fastest-growing sector, ATM Travel Tech provides a dynamic platform driving the future of travel technology.

The next edition of ATM will take place in Dubai from 14-17 September 2026.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It’s where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s journey as a rising force in global tourism.

Next event: 8-10 September 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre (RFECC)

http://spotlight-riyadh.com/

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors