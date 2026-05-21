Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre (IFC) of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with eFinancialCareers, has successfully concluded its third Virtual Career Fair, reaffirming its commitment to advancing talent development and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial hub for human capital. Held in April, the first of the two-part event focused on the Capital Markets and Wealth & Risk Management sectors and brought together a highly curated pool of professionals and prominent employers from across the financial services landscape.

The event welcomed approximately 4,000 candidates from over 27 countries and featured 33 leading employers, with participation from entities across ADGM’s expanding ecosystem. This year’s edition introduced a more targeted format, incorporating enhanced candidate screening and segmented sessions to facilitate deeper, more meaningful engagement between employers and prospective talent.

As part of its continued efforts to enhance talent accessibility, ADGM also introduced plans to integrate its Job Portal into future editions of the Virtual Career Fair series. This initiative aims to further streamline recruitment pathways and strengthen connectivity between employers and professionals within ADGM’s ecosystem.

Commenting on the success of the event, Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “ADGM’s Virtual Career Fair continues to evolve in response to the growing demand for specialised talent across Abu Dhabi’s dynamic financial ecosystem. This year’s sector-focused approach has enabled more targeted connections between employers and high-calibre professionals, reinforcing the event’s role as a strategic platform for talent engagement. The strong participation reflects Abu Dhabi’s rising prominence as a centre for finance and wealth management. As ADGM’s growth as an international financial centre continues to support Abu Dhabi’s broader economic ambitions, human capital remains central to this progress, and our commitment to the emirate’s long-term talent development grows stronger.”

The Virtual Career Fair continues to attract strong global participation, underscoring ADGM’s growing reputation as a destination of choice for financial talent. There was also a strong participation from UAE nationals looking to advance their careers through this platform in the Capital Markets and Wealth & Risk Management sectors.

Major industry players such as Citi UAE, HSBC Bank, Grant Thornton, Finstreet, Tradition, Al Maryah Community Bank, Black Swan Group, Xanara, Waystone, Lunaro, AMINA Bank, Marex Capital, BDO, Crowe, Michael Page, Robert Walters and many others were among the participating employers who led career conversations during the fair.

There were over 14,000 visits to employer booths, where professionals engaged with ADGM, HSBC, Black Swan Group, Al Maryah Community Bank, Robert Walters, and Citi. Of these visits, 1,303 led to career conversations.

Most of the registered candidates were from the UK, US, India, France, Singapore, Denmark, Hong Kong, China, South Africa, the Philippines, and other global markets rich in talent. They spanned a broad range of more than 31 sub-sectors within the overall Capital Markets and Wealth & Risk Management sectors, including Banking, Consulting, Wealth Management, Digital Banking & Fintech, Real Estate, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Family Offices and more.

Building on the success of this event, ADGM will host the second instalment of its Virtual Career Fair series in October 2026, dedicated to FinTech & Digital Assets. This upcoming edition will further support the sector’s talent needs by connecting employers with qualified candidates and strengthening recruitment pipelines for roles shaping the future of finance in Abu Dhabi.

ADGM’s Virtual Career Fair forms part of its broader strategy to cultivate a sustainable and globally competitive financial ecosystem by facilitating access to talent, capital, and innovation. As a forward-thinking IFC, ADGM continues to contribute towards the UAE’s economic diversification agenda while empowering the next generation of financial professionals.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

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