Career Fair strengthens UAE industry-academia collaboration and connects students with leading employers

Annual initiative supports the UAE’s growing demand for future-ready talent across sectors

Dubai, UAE: Reinforcing its role in developing future-ready talent for the UAE workforce, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus hosted the 11th edition of its Annual Career Fair, bringing together more than 80 recruiters and over 400 students from first and higher degree engineering and management programmes. With over 60 companies participating onsite and 20+ recruiters joining virtually, the event delivered strong outcomes, with 51% of participating students shortlisted by at least one company and several attracting interest from multiple employers.

The Career Fair featured leading UAE and international employers across technology, logistics, retail, e-commerce, consulting and engineering, including Danube Properties, Aramex, Lulu Minutes by Lulu Group, Help AG by e&, Jacky's Group and ESAB Middle East. Their participation reflected growing confidence in locally educated talent and the role of universities in supporting the UAE workforce ecosystem.

Over the last six to seven months, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus has facilitated the placement of more than 50 AI engineers across UAE companies, reflecting rising demand for AI talent and the campus's alignment with evolving industry needs.

As a UAE-based institution, the campus continues bridging academic learning with industry opportunities, connecting students with internships, graduate roles and full-time opportunities while helping build careers within the country.

Addressing students and employers during the event, Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said "A few months ago, we had to reschedule this event due to broader regional circumstances. The UAE’s resilience and swift return to normalcy created the confidence for institutions and businesses to move forward and continue creating meaningful opportunities. We have always believed that face-to-face engagement plays an important role in building careers, and seeing students and employers connect today reinforces the value of these interactions and partnerships."

Parina Parekh, a final-year B.E. Computer Science student who attended the fair, expressed "It was great to be part of today’s Career Fair and interact with so many well-known companies from different industries. As students, opportunities like this really help us understand industry expectations and connect academics with the professional world. The entire event was organized very smoothly, and I truly appreciate the Career Services team for putting together such a valuable platform for both students and companies."

For many recruiters, the Career Fair was not just about hiring, but about building long-term relationships with young talent in the UAE.

Mohammed Ghouse, GM – Referral & Distribution Network, Danube Properties, said "BITS Pilani has built a strong reputation globally, and what stood out for us was the energy and ambition of the students. At Danube, we believe in identifying young talent early, investing in their growth and creating long-term career pathways. We were particularly encouraged by the number of students who are serious about building their future in Dubai."

Representing Lulu Minutes, Aditya Sahu, Head of Operations & Strategy, highlighted the importance of fresh thinking in today’s digital economy: "E-commerce is evolving at a very fast pace, and companies need talent that can think differently and adapt quickly. We've interacted with BITS Dubai students before, including interns who have performed exceptionally well. What impressed us was their exposure, curiosity, and willingness to take ownership."

Fatima Al Ali, HR Executive, Aramex, said "The event was extremely well organized, and we were genuinely impressed by the students we met. Many already have internship experience, giving them a practical understanding of how businesses operate. That combination of academic knowledge and real exposure makes them valuable from the start."

The Career Fair continues strengthening BITS Pilani Dubai Campus' industry engagement initiatives, creating a platform for students and employers to connect beyond resumes and interviews.