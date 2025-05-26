Egypt has launched the latest phase of its National Genome Project, turning its focus to athletes as part of a broader effort to harness genetic science for health improvement and sports development, officials announced Sunday.

The announcement came during a high-level event marking the conclusion of the Sports Genome Project and the start of the “Gene-Next” testing phase. Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the initiative represents a leap forward in preventive healthcare and personalized athletic training.

“By decoding the genetic blueprint of Egyptians, we can not only enhance athletic performance but also improve public health and reduce the burden of disease,” Abdel Ghaffar said. He was joined by the ministers of youth and sports, higher education, and senior representatives from the presidency and armed forces.

The Sports Genome Program, he added, marks a strategic shift in how Egypt approaches health and human development—leveraging DNA analysis to tailor training, nutrition, and recovery programs based on an individual’s unique physiological traits.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy said the “NEXT GENE” initiative opens a new chapter in Egypt’s athletic development. “It allows for the creation of personalized training plans aligned with each athlete’s genetic potential, helping to prevent injuries and optimize performance from an early age,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Ayman Ashour described the project as the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East, with government funding of EGP 2 billion. He called it a milestone in Egypt’s transition to a knowledge-based economy and a cornerstone of the country’s Vision 2030 strategy.

Presidential Health Advisor Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din emphasized the national genome project’s broader scientific significance, especially in the fight against diseases such as cancer. “We are conducting this work with precision in collaboration with Egypt’s leading universities and research institutions,” he said.

Major General Mohamed El-Gohary, Director of the Armed Forces Center for Medical Research and Regenerative Medicine, reaffirmed the military’s support for the project and its ongoing role in the implementation phase of the sports genome initiative.

The event was attended by former ministers, university leaders, senior military officials, and prominent sports divs, including the president of Egypt’s Paralympic Committee and the former president of Zamalek SC.

The Sports Genome Project forms a core component of Egypt’s broader National Genome Initiative, which aims to build a comprehensive genetic database to support early disease detection, personalized healthcare, and performance optimization. Officials say the initiative reflects a growing shift toward data-driven, individualized approaches in both medicine and elite sport.

