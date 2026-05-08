The Ajman Chamber concluded its participation in the “Make in the Emirates” platform, held within the Ajman Government pavilion, by holding a series of valuable bilateral meetings with government and private entities as well as investors. These meetings aimed to explore prospects for cooperation and strengthen strategic partnerships, as well as promote Ajman’s industrial and competitive strengths and showcase promising investment opportunities in the emirate’s industrial sector.

Mohammed Al Janahi, Executive Director of Member Support Services, emphasized that during the “Make in the Emirates” platform events, the Ajman Chamber made a point of holding face-to-face meetings with decision-makers, business leaders, and investors. These meetings aimed to promote the emirate’s key industrial sectors, including the food industry, the health products sector, and the agricultural products sector, as well as the refining, chemicals, and petrochemicals sectors. This approach enhances investment attraction and opens new horizons for expansion and access to foreign markets.

Noting that the industrial sector in the Emirate of Ajman is characterized by momentum, diversity, and abundant investment opportunities, he pointed out that membership of industrial establishments in Ajman reached approximately 460 during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the sector’s continued growth and investors’ confidence in the emirate’s business environment, given Ajman’s advanced infrastructure, strategic location, and investment-supporting facilities. These factors are complemented by the Ajman Chamber ongoing efforts to support industrial establishments and enhance their competitiveness.

Jamila Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support, stated that the Ajman Chamber seek to diversify its participation in international exhibitions and platforms by involving its members from the private sector. These efforts seek to promote members’ products and services and strengthen their presence in regional and global markets and building quality partnerships that contribute to supporting business growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector in the emirate.

Furthermore, she noted that the “Made in the Emirates” platform provided an interactive space that brought together a select group of manufacturers, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world, facilitating the exchange of expertise and the sharing of success stories in the industrial sector, as well as providing insights into the latest future trends in advanced industries and modern technologies. These initiatives contribute to enhancing cooperation opportunities and expanding the network of commercial and industrial relationships for private sector entities.