Abu Dhabi, UAE, The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) held a high-level press conference to unveil the programme for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), bringing together senior government leaders and chief executives from across Abu Dhabi's infrastructure ecosystem to preview a three-day agenda designed to examine the systems, partnerships, and investments shaping the next generation of cities. Taking place from 12 to 14 May 2026 at the International Convention Centre, ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, ADIS 2026 arrives with greater scale, broader reach, and a clear mandate: to move beyond dialogue and deliver.

The briefing was addressed by H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, and H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, alongside Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding; Adel Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects; Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding; and Eid Alobeidli, Director of Musataha and PPP of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), collectively representing the breadth of Abu Dhabi's infrastructure planning and delivery landscape.

ADIS 2026 is set to convene more than 7,000 industry professionals, 100+ speakers, and 75+ exhibitors spanning the full infrastructure value chain, supported by a broad coalition of public and private-sector partners. The summit comes as ADPIC manages a capital pipeline exceeding AED 200 billion across Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the press conference, H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said: “We are at a pivotal moment globally. Cities are being tested as never before: expanding populations, mounting climate pressures, and rising expectations on urban systems. The question is no longer whether to build. It is how to build well. How to build wisely. Abu Dhabi's answer is taking shape, day by day, through a long-horizon infrastructure commitment anchored in the leadership's vision for responsible, people-centred growth. In less than a year, ADIS has done something rare for a first-edition summit: it has changed how the world sees Abu Dhabi. Not as a city of future promise, but as one already delivering at scale. The platform has gone global, and the world has responded. ADIS is now a central pillar in Abu Dhabi's story on the international stage.”

H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid added: "The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit was designed with a clear mandate: to move beyond dialogue and accelerate delivery. The global community is now not simply watching what Abu Dhabi is building. It is showing up to be part of it. This edition is stronger, broader, and more purposeful than the first, and it will deliver accordingly, with the formalisation of significant new agreements, fresh investment commitments, and delivery milestones, several announced publicly for the first time."

Under the theme 'The Urban Evolution: Rethinking Cities, Redefining How We Live,' the three-day summit spans the full arc of urban development, from high-level government vision to the technical and commercial systems that underpin delivery at scale. Sessions cover project delivery, construction innovation, future mobility, smart infrastructure, circular construction, and project financing, addressing the priorities defining how cities are planned, built, and sustained for generations.

The programme brings together an exceptional line-up of government and industry leaders. Senior government speakers include H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Abdulla Humaid Saif Al Jarwan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; H.E. Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei Director General, of Infrastructure Development Directorate at DMT; H.E. Abdulla Alblooshi, Director General, Urban Planning & Permits Centre at DMT; H.E. Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General, Integrated Transport Centre – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Adel Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Capital Projects Contractual Affairs Sector at ADPIC; and H.E. Mohamed Al Hosani, Executive Director of Capital Projects Operations at ADPIC.

C-level and senior industry leaders taking to the stage include Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of Jubail Island Investment Company and Co-Founder of LEAD Development; Marc Milosevic CEO of Modon Infrastructure; Khadija Khalifa Mubarak Saif Al Rubaei Acting Executive Director of Capital Projects at ADPIC; Suwaidan Al Dhaheri; CEO of IMKAN Properties; Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Group CEO of Trojan Construction Group; Abdulaziz A Bawazeer CEO of Sdeira Group; Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric; Mulham Ghazi Kheriba, Chief Development Officer of Reportage Group; Hon. Steven Ciobo, Managing Director of Stonepeak; Roberto Avallone, Managing Director of Operating Partners at MGX; Michael Belton, CEO of MERED; Asma Aljassmi, Chief Operating Officer of Aldar Projects; Leonard Rodrigues, Vice President of Cargo Revenue at Etihad Airways; Gurminder, Sagoo, Chief Commercial Officer of Egis; Firas Al Sayegh, Chief Development Officer of LEAD Development; Ali Al Hashimi, Acting Head of Smart Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) Cluster at ADIO; amongst others

In a significant first for ADIS, the 2026 edition features dedicated sessions developed in partnership with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), the world's leading representative body for the consulting engineering industry, representing one million professionals and 40,000 firms worldwide. The FIDIC programme addresses procurement, contract management, and dispute avoidance, featuring a keynote by Prashant Kapila, FIDIC Board Member, and a specialist workshop on managing variations, claims, and risk within live projects.

The partner and exhibitor coalition behind ADIS 2026 reflects the full depth and breadth of Abu Dhabi's urban development landscape, bringing together master developers, contractors, investors, government authorities, energy providers, and technology firms under one roof. Confirmed exhibitors include Modon, Aldar, Bloom, Reportage, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), LEAD Development, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Mobility (ITC), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Etihad Rail, Hydropower, Sobha Realty, Hassan Allam Holding, Orascom Construction, Bunya Enterprises, Khatib & Alami, Sichuan Transportation Construction Group, Speed House, Trojan Construction, SaaS Properties, Gulf Contractors, Doğuş Construction, Concord Stars, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Emirates Stallions Group (RDC Handover), Diamond Sword Commercial Agency, Efficio International Limited, EXEED Industries, ICON Global Consultants Engineers, Innovo Roads Infrastructure & Marine Works, Collaboration, Management and Control Solutions (CMCS), Vistar FZCO, AKI Group (Gulf Contracting & Landscaping), Nael & Bin Harmal Hydroexport (Inter Pipe Factory), Surbana Jurong, Unique Homes Worldwide Properties, representing the global supply chain, investment frameworks, and delivery expertise shaping Abu Dhabi's next generation of infrastructure.

The summit will also feature a dedicated Abu Dhabi Pavilion, showcasing the emirate's integrated approach to urban development and governance through the participation of Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Mobility (ITC), and the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The pavilion will present the authorities shaping how Abu Dhabi plans, moves, and sustains its cities in one unified space.

A defining feature of ADIS 2026 is its move beyond the traditional conference format. The summit will include Leadership Roundtables, a series of invite-only, closed-door sessions facilitated under the Chatham House Rule, with participation capped to ensure depth and candid exchange. It will also feature a dedicated B2B matchmaking, offering partners and sponsors pre-arranged one-to-one business meetings.

All ADIS 2026 sessions carry accreditation from the CPD Standards Office, enabling attendees to earn internationally recognised Continuing Professional Development credits. Together, the FIDIC partnership and CPD accreditation position ADIS as a summit that goes beyond assembling the global infrastructure community to actively advancing its professional standards.

By bringing together government vision, private sector capability, international expertise, and practical delivery frameworks, ADIS 2026 provides a platform where infrastructure dialogue turns ambition into action.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.