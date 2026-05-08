Dubai, UAE, The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) hosted a series of dynamic sessions as part of KnowTalks, its flagship knowledge initiative designed to create interactive platforms for exchanging insights and expertise on topics influencing individuals in the digital age.

Drawing strong online participation, the sessions centered on two key themes: enhancing psychological capabilities for navigating change and uncertainty with strength and resilience, and cyber safety as a vital line of defense against modern-day risks. These sessions brought together academic experts and field practitioners, fostering informed dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The first session, titled ‘Meeting Change with Resilient Minds,’ featured Dr. Saliha Afridi, Clinical Psychologist and Founder and Chairwoman of The LightHouse Arabia. Using an integrated methodological approach, she examined the growing sense of uncertainty experienced by individuals across various aspects of daily life, including work, health, and social relationships. She explained that the human brain often perceives uncertainty or the unknown as a direct threat, triggering fear and stress responses that, if not managed effectively, can lead to chronic anxiety or burnout.

The session emphasized that psychological resilience is not an inherent trait limited to a select few but a skill that can be developed and strengthened through consistent effort and practice. It highlighted resilience as a determining factor in whether individuals succumb to pressure or adapt, recover, and grow stronger. Dr. Afridi outlined a practical framework for navigating change and uncertainty, centered on five core capabilities: regulating the nervous system; enhancing mental flexibility; fostering curiosity and positive thinking; strengthening social supportive connections; and reinforcing inner stability and personal identity.

The second session, titled ‘Be Cyber Smart: Stay One Step Ahead,’ was delivered by Afraa Al Mansoori, Senior Systems Engineer at Digital Dubai Authority. She highlighted the importance of cyber safety and the need to increase awareness of risks associated with everyday technology use. The session also reviewed common cyber threats faced by internet users, including phishing attempts, fraudulent websites, malware, identity theft, and financial fraud.

This session further outlined a set of practical guidelines to enhance cyber safety, including enabling two-factor authentication for important accounts, adopting safe browsing practices such as verifying website addresses, regularly updating systems and applications, and avoiding the sharing of sensitive personal information. These measures are designed to empower individuals to use the internet safely and responsibly.

Through its renewed content and diverse themes, KnowTalks continues to strengthen its role as a leading knowledge platform that unites experts and the wider community, promotes meaningful dialogue, and transforms challenges into opportunities for growth. The initiative also reflects MBRF’s commitment to enhancing community awareness and equipping individuals with the requisite knowledge, psychological, and technical capabilities to address the challenges of today’s world.

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