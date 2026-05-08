AED 1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund launched

More than 200 agreements signed

Hosts more than 1,200 exhibitors and 146,000+ visitors.

Successful event reaffirms UAE’s industrial and economic resilience

Abu Dhabi-UAE. The UAE sealed hundreds of billions of dirhams in industrial deals, investments, and commitments this week at Make it in the Emirates 2026 — the fifth and largest edition of the country’s flagship industrial platform — closing a week that demonstrated the UAE is built to keep building.

The four-day event, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L'IMAD, and organized by the ADNEC Group, welcomed 146,329 visitors — 19% more than 2025 — and 1,245 exhibitors across 12 sectors and 88,000 square meters at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. More than 200 agreements were signed across offtakes, investments, projects, financing and enablement programs.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, set the tone in his opening address: “There is a great difference between those who focus only on surviving crises, and those who seize them as opportunities and turn them into new beginnings. In the UAE, we do not simply endure hardships. We emerge from them stronger.”

AED 180 billion in offtakes

HE Dr. Al Jaber announced AED 180 billion in cumulative offtakes over the next decade — adding AED 12 billion to an existing AED 168 billion pipeline — with plans to localize more than 5,000 products. TA’ZIZ announced AED 104.6 billion in procurement and feedstock deals to support chemicals production. A new policy activated by MoIAT, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism (MoET), and the National CSR Fund will enable AED 2 billion in annual food import substitution through local production, supporting up to 200 food factories and targeting a 15–30% increase in local production capacity.

Closing his address HE Dr. Al Jaber said: “From the UAE, opportunities begin. And from the UAE, industries launch to the world. Build with us. Invest with us. Make it in the Emirates."

On the closing day, it was revealed the sixth edition of Make it in the Emirates will take place on 3-6 May 2027.

AED 48.5 billion of investments signal confidence

TA'ZIZ and Alpha Dhabi Holding announced AED 36.7 billion in capital investment in new industrial chemicals at Al Ruwais Industrial City. Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) signed AED 2.1 billion in deals while Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) confirmed AED 1.5 billion in support for new and expanded factories.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed AED 1.59 in agreements. Etihad Water and Electricity signed an agreement for an AED 1 billion desalination plant. Mubadala announced AED 4.5 billion in investments, while ADNOC announced AED 480 million across four new industrial facilities. Al Ain Farms Group launched Al Ain Taaza, targeting one-third of the UAE's AED 500 million fresh juice segment. Pipetec secured AED 75 million, while NanoCarbonX and Graphene Star signed an AED 50 million manufacturing agreement.

AED 19.2 billion in enablements and financing

MoIAT and Emirates Development Bank (EDB) launched the AED 1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund (NIRF) while MoIAT secured a further AED 18 billion in competitive financing from Mashreq Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and EDB. MoET signed an AED 200 million agreement with Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) on intellectual property in the nuclear energy sector.

AED 200 billion in industry projects

ADNOC unveiled AED 200 billion in planned projects over the next three years. The National ICV Program welcomed new participants including Du, while Etihad Airways renewed its commitment. EGF entered an ICV agreement with MoIAT and ADNOC, aligning investment activity with national supply chain priorities. A dedicated ICV Day brought together 22 partners and more than 260 matchmaking meetings.

Media Contact

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About Make it in the Emirates (MIITE)

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE’s national industrial platform, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), driving industrial growth, localization, and global competitiveness.

Now in its fifth edition, MIITE brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and manufacturers to enable partnerships, unlock procurement opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Through the National In‑Country Value (ICV) Programme, the platform connects demand with domestic manufacturing capability, strengthens local supply chains, and supports the localization of 5,000+ products across priority industries. MIITE also provides companies access to more than AED 168 billion in manufacturing and procurement opportunities.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the ADNOC Group and L’IMAD Holding Company, and organized by the ADNEC Group, MIITE supports the UAE’s long-term economic diversification ambitions under “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Culture

The UAE’s Ministry of Culture is guided by the noble vision of nurturing ‘Culture that Inspires the World’, aligning with the wise leadership’s ambitious aim to build a harmonious society led by patriotism, confidence in its leadership, and a commitment to positioning culture and creativity as instruments of knowledge dissemination and inclusivity. This vision also reflects the Ministry’s goal of nurturing a holistic sense of national identity rooted in Emirati cultural values, which serves as a source of inspiration for all citizens due to its distinct principles.

To realise this vision, the Ministry strives to enhance national identity, highlighting its key role in positively shaping citizens’ lives. This includes concerted efforts to protect the UAE’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, while embedding it as an integral facet of social consciousness, through strategic national ventures, documentation and social-awareness programmes. The Ministry is also dedicated to preserving the integrity of the Arabic language through policies and initiatives that ensure its presence and use across diverse sectors.

Moreover, the Ministry has developed a national strategy for the cultural and creative industries, in partnership with various federal government entities, further underscoring this vital sector’s economic significance. This strategy is based on various key pillars, such as empowering creators, integrating them into the labour market, enhancing their business environment and attracting new talents to support the sector’s ongoing growth and enhance its contribution to the national GDP.

The Ministry further supervises operations of a range of cultural assets and centres across the country. It also organises community-based cultural initiatives and events at these venues, in addition to implementing creator empowerment and up-skilling programmes, which aim to enhance the local community’s participation in cultural and creative fields. Moreover, the Ministry represents the UAE at both regional and international cultural forums, including UN meetings, while also leading several international initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs and signing of MoUs.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services.

Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit:

https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.