In an era where data is increasingly viewed as the new oil, Cairo recently played host to a high-stakes gathering of minds designed to ensure Egypt isn't just a consumer of the AI revolution, but a primary architect.

The “People of Data - Sharks Edition” brought together an elite circle of tech visionaries, AI specialists, and investment titans. Their mission: to move beyond theoretical hype and establish a pragmatic roadmap for how Artificial Intelligence can serve as the backbone of Egypt’s national economy.

The event, organized by the People of Data community, centered on a pivotal question: How can functional AI accelerate Egypt's economic growth over the next 18 months?

The discussions were grounded in real-world scale. Participants included leaders of big-data ecosystems that currently manage the digital lives of over 50 million users in Egypt. This provided a practical lens through which to view the impact of AI on daily market movements and social infrastructure.

The strategic dialogue focused on three key pillars:

The Evolutionary Workplace: Shifting the perception of AI from a mere technical tool to a "virtual colleague," and managing its subsequent impact on the labor market.

Corporate Leadership: The responsibility of private enterprises to lead the AI transition rather than simply reacting to global trends.

Global Innovation: Identifying the specific requirements for Egyptian institutions to compete aggressively in the international innovation race.

The initiative is led by People of Data co-founders Youssef Kamal and Magdi Moussa, alongside Reem El Tayeb, whose work focuses on empowering female leadership within the tech sector. Adding an investor’s perspective, prominent businessmen Mohamed Farouk and Ahmed Tarek highlighted the specific investment opportunities capable of delivering immediate economic returns.

"This edition is a major step toward building a robust data community in Egypt," the organizers noted.

The "Sharks Edition" is more than a one-off event. The People of Data community aims to become the premier AI platform in the Arab world, fostering a collaborative ecosystem where innovators and corporations meet to accelerate digital transformation. By bridging the gap between technology and capital, the group hopes to cement a knowledge-based economy that positions Egypt as a regional tech powerhouse.