The Sultanate of Oman will participate in the 32nd edition of Seafood Expo Global, scheduled to take place next week in Barcelona, Spain. The Sultanate’s pavilion will feature the participation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), alongside eight Omani factories specialising in the processing and packaging of a wide range of seafood products. The Sultanate’s participation is supported by a strategic partnership with Sohar International.

HE Eng. Yaqoub bin Khalfan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Fisheries, underscored the strategic weight of Oman’s participation in this event. Leading the Omani delegation, Al Busaidi highlighted the exhibition as a premier global stage that brings together the industry’s leading international experts and investors.

He added that the event serves as an ideal platform to promote the Sultanate’s high-quality seafood products on an international scale. “This engagement reflects the commitment of the Ministry and the participating Omani bodies to explore untapped export opportunities, attract quality investments in the fisheries sector, and gain insights into the latest technologies and best practices in fishing, processing and marketing. Such efforts are pivotal to strengthening the sector’s performance and boosting its share of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040,” Al Busaidi pointed out.

It is worthwhile to mention that the 32nd edition of Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona marks the largest in the event’s history, with exhibition space exceeding 53,000 sqm. The event will bring together participants from over 80 countries and feature 62 national and regional pavilions. This year’s edition will also introduce the Aquaculture Innovation Zone, a dedicated platform for startups and innovators to highlight Aquatech, AI and sustainable aquafeed to the global seafood industry.