Global Food Week witnessed intensive trade activity, with total deals signed over the three days amounting to AED6.2 billion, reflecting a 59% growth compared to the previous edition's AED3.9 billion.

Over 1,600 meetings were held between buyers and exhibitors from across the globe, discussing additional deals worth AED 1.7 billion. Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements were also signed, underscoring the event's pivotal role in promoting international collaboration and advancing the global food and beverage sector.

The event was organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The event attracted significant investments and strategic partnerships that bolstered regional and global food systems, cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for agricultural innovation and supporting global efforts toward sustainable solutions for food security for future generations.

Global Food Week 2024, supported by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, featured four key events:

1. The Global Food Security Summit hosted 21 government ministers and over 80 global experts to discuss critical issues like climate-smart agriculture, agri-tech, and supply chains.

2. The 3rd Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition and the 10th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, alongside the inaugural Abu Dhabi Coffee Festival, showcased national programmes for ensuring food availability within an integrated food security system.

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition provided participants access to a wide network of investors and one of the fastest-growing global food and beverage markets. It served as an effective commercial platform to showcase the latest innovations and products to regional and international stakeholders.

The event drew 34,437 visitors, achieving a remarkable 103% growth from the previous edition’s 16,899 visitors. It also featured 1,900 companies and brands, a 46% increase, with 600 new exhibitors from 67 countries – a 42% rise in participation compared to the last edition. Companies demonstrated advancements in food technology and sustainable food industries.

The UAE Farmers’ Market highlighted local agricultural milestones. Hassan Juma Al Zaabi, owner of VIP Farm and winner of the Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award for Best Greenhouse Farm, stressed the importance of supporting food security and self-sufficiency through local agriculture.

Abu Dhabi’s efforts in fostering the food industry extend to companies like Polaris Technology, invited by the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association to showcase AI-powered solutions for resource planning in the food and restaurant industries.

The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, held in partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, explored the implementation of advanced technologies in date production. According to Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary General of the award, this initiative cultivates agricultural innovation and supports international collaboration.