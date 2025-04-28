Oman continues to maintain its position as the UAE's second largest trading partner in the GCC, and non-oil trade between the two countries grew in 2024 to AED56.2 billion ($15.3 billion), an increase of 9.8% compared to 2023, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has said.

His comments came during his official visit to Muscat, where he participated in the ‘Advantage Oman Forum, 2025’, which aims to highlight future investment opportunities in emerging sectors.

The increase in non-oil trade between the UAE and Oman reflects strong relations between the two nations. He said these ties help ensure both countries meet their development goals and that this trajectory contributes to economic growth, ensuring both business communities build long-lasting partnerships.

Dr Al Zeyoudi stressed that UAE-Oman relations are an example of what a strategic partnership between neighbouring countries aimed at achieving prosperity and sustainable development should be. Their partnership contributes to the hopes of both their peoples and boosts development on both sides.

During the visit, Dr Al Zeyoudi also met with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and a number of other senior officials, where the two sides exchanged ideas on upgrading ties between their countries.

Dr Al Zeyoudi also held meetings with other ministers and senior officials, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.

Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the ‘Advantage Oman Forum, 2025’ discussed the potential of the global investment environment, the trends shaping the future of promising sectors, and the discovery of opportunities. - TradeArabia News Service

