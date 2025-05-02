The Belgian Ambassador to Qatar, HE William Asselborn, recently held a reception at his residence in honour of a visiting distinguished delegation of more than 60 Belgian business representatives, marking the most significant bilateral mission in a decade.

In his address on the occasion, he said, “This high-level visit, involving both public and private stakeholders, represents a pivotal step in reinforcing the longstanding economic ties between Belgium and Qatar.”

He added that the delegation, drawn from across Belgium’s three regions—Flanders, Wallonia, and Brussels—reflects a shared commitment to strengthening international partnerships and exploring new commercial avenues in the Gulf region.

The ambassador emphasised the mission’s strategic importance, noting that it comes after 10 years without a delegation of this scale.

The programme included numerous meetings with Qatari business leaders, company visits, and official engagements. It showcased both countries’ eagerness to deepen cooperation across various sectors, notably in construction, sustainability, energy, and innovation. Visits included Belgian-led projects and institutions, underlining the strength of the ongoing collaboration.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Isabelle Grippa, CEO of hub.brussels, expressed her appreciation for the generous hospitality extended by Ambassador Asselborn and the Embassy team.

She highlighted the significance of this mission, not just in size but in its spirit of collaboration and shared purpose. Grippa emphasised that “Belgium, known for its expertise in health innovation, sustainable engineering, and smart infrastructure, brings value through creativity and resilience”.

The mission aimed not only to showcase Belgian capabilities but to listen, connect, and build long-term partnerships with Qatari counterparts.

Acknowledgements were extended to the regional trade agencies—FIT, AWEX, and hub.brussels—as well as Embassy staff, notably Laurence A. Bloom, for their dedication in coordinating the mission over several months.

Talking to Qatar Tribune exclusively, Elisabeth, head of the delegation, said the visit to Qatar and Kuwait served both economic and diplomatic objectives. She noted the shared challenges and potential for joint solutions, particularly in climate adaptation, coastal engineering, and sustainable construction.

Mathilde Rutot-Pirlet, President of the Belgian Business Council Qatar, praised the timing and impact of the mission. Representing a century-old family business specialising in high-end windows, she reaffirmed her confidence in Qatar’s economy and expressed optimism for future cooperation, highlighting an ongoing joint venture with a Qatari partner.

This mission, built on unity, trust, and ambition, lays the groundwork for a deeper Belgian-Qatari partnership in the years to come. She paid her sincere thanks to all who made this milestone possible.

Boris Vandekerckhove, representing Guardsquare—a leading cybersecurity firm specialising in mobile app protection, told Qatar Tribune that his offers advanced solutions to protect, test, and monitor mobile apps against threats such as data breaches, malware, and tampering.

He said his company has been active in the Gulf since 2014, and already serves key sectors including banking, government, and aviation. Vandekerckhove highlighted challenges like long decision cycles and low awareness, but sees strong potential in the region.

