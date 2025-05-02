The leadership and members of the Nigeria-Britain Association have restated the association’s commitment to bolstering relations between the two countries. This was part of the outcome of the 56th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos last week.

The Annual General Meeting brought together members from both Nigeria and the UK to review the Association’s achievements and outline plans for the coming year.

The President, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, highlighted milestones achieved in the past year, including the successful execution of flagship events such as the Independence Day celebration held in London, the Presidential Cocktail, the Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition, and the Annual Lecture Series.

He expressed gratitude for the legacy left by the late patron, Mr. Akintola Williams CBE, CFR, acknowledging his profound impact on the Association’s growth and reputation.

He equally highlighted the investiture of Chief Emeka Anyaoku GCON, GCVO, a renowned diplomat and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and Dr. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, as Patron and Vice Patron, respectively.

Additionally, Oyetayo expressed appreciation to other Vice Patrons, Chief Olabintan Famutimi and Philip Hall OBE; noting that their appointments symbolise a renewed commitment to strengthening Nigeria-UK relations.

Further, the President announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council, aimed at providing mutual access to programmes and events, including internship opportunities for winners of the Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition.

He added that a similar MoU was signed with ORÍKÌ, offering all fully subscribed N-BA members exclusive discounts on ORÍKÌ products and services.

Tobi Asehinde, the Honorary Secretary, provided an overview of the Asssociation’s operational activities, noting the encouraging growth in membership and heightened engagement, particularly among young professionals. He detailed important programmes such as youth mentorship, sustainability forums, and partnerships with UK organisations.

The AGM witnessed the election of key officers and council members and was conducted by a Past President and Council Member, Mr. Shola Tinubu and saw the re-election of Mr. Sola Oyetayo as President, Mr. Tobi Asehinde as Honorary Secretary, Gboyega Olanbiwoninu as Assistant Honorary Secretary and Gafar Odubote as the new Honorary Treasurer who will all serve for the 2025/2026 tenure.

Other elected Council Members are:

Capt. Alfred Oluwasegun Oniye, Mr. Piyush Nair, Miss Olamipo Adeola, Mr. Seyi Adegoke-Adeyemo, Mrs. Bisi Bright, Mr. Wale Okuyedi, Mr. Ademola Sanya, Mrs. Funmi Orokale, Mr. Aderemi Durojaiye.

Also present was the Administrative Executive, Mrs. Oludamola Lawal-Odemero, alongside Council and members of the N-BA.

Expressing appreciation for the opportunity to lead the Association, the re-elected President Sola Oyetayo, reaffirmed his commitment to continue building on the legacy of the Big I.D.E.A – Inclusivity, Diversity, Empowerment, and Agility – while fostering friendship between nationals of both nations.

He acknowledged all the partners of the N-BA for the year and expressed gratitude to individuals who contributed their time and resources toward the Association’s events. He pledged to continue building on the foundation laid by the Association’s past leaders to foster true friendship between Nigerians, Britons, and the Commonwealth.

