Kwara State has recorded at least two foreign investments worth $35m, underscoring Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s drive for industrialisation and economic growth in the state.

Sun Qing Rong, team lead of ER-KANG Company Limited, said the firm has concluded and flagged off its $20m lithium factory, in line with the government’s policy of promoting value addition and expanding local manufacturing capacity.

He said the company employs more than 300 workers, most of whom are Kwarans, noting that the plant processes lithium into finished materials rather than exporting it in raw form without value addition.

He disclosed that the firm is also setting up a pharmaceutical company in Kwara State valued at more than $15m, adding that it would partner with the state government on the industrial park.

“This is one of the fruits of the meeting we held with Your Excellency in Beijing about two years ago. Today, we have completed the lithium plant, and it is up and running. This year, we are starting the pharmaceutical company with the support of Your Excellency,” he said.

“The factory will include two phases of construction for large infusion and small-volume injection workshops, which will address shortages of such products in the Nigerian market. At present, the relevant preparatory work has largely been completed,” he added.

He commended the governor for providing an “outstanding investment environment for foreign investors,” adding that the firm has a strong sense of social responsibility within its host communities.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed satisfaction with the investments, saying they would create jobs, encourage technology transfer and boost the local economy.

“We are willing to support you and others to invest more in our state,” the governor said.

Other members of Rong’s team included the company’s lawyer, Barrister Ibrahim Atanda; Project Architect, Arch. Sayi Yekeen, Quality Control Supervisor; Shuai Hai Tao, Factory Manager; Cao Zheng Hai, Pharmaceutical Manager; Xie Chuan Li, and Administrative Manager, Mi Guang Hua.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, also joined the governor at the meeting.

