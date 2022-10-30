A high-level discussion between Oman and India business people will be held at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Sunday.

The Indian delegation comprising company representatives in the food and beverages and agriculture sectors will interact with their counterparts under the auspices of the OCCI and visit different landmarks of Oman.

"Oman seeks to host the Indian delegation of trade and business representatives as a way to enhance bilateral relations existing between the two countries," a spokesperson from the OCCI said.

The Indian delegation's visit comes after the recent visit of V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India earlier this month.

According to data released by the Indian Embassy in Oman, India is among Oman’s top trading partners and is the 2nd largest market for Oman’s crude oil exports in 2022 after China. India is also the 4th largest market for Oman’s non-oil exports in 2022 after the UAE, the US and Saudi Arabia and 2nd largest source of its import after UAE.

India’s exports to Oman in FY 2021-2022 stood at US$ 3.148 billion. Oman is India’s 34th largest export market for the FY 2021-2022. India’s imports from Oman in FY 2021-2022 were US$ 6.840 billion. Oman is India’s 24th largest import source for the FY 2021-2022. Overall, Oman is India’s 31st largest trading partner in FY 2021-2022 with total trade of US$ 9.988 billion.

