Muscat: Oman's Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef discussed, during a meeting via videoconferencing on Monday, with Algeria's Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, means to enhance investment and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to encourage companies in the two countries to enhance partnership and transfer technology with the aim of establishing long-term cooperation.

