In a significant step towards bolstering trade relations between India and Qatar, particularly in the seafood sector, India-Qatar Seafood Buyer Seller Meet was held in Doha recently. The event successfully facilitated business interactions that are expected to lead to increased trade and investment, benefiting both countries.

The BSM facilitated one-to-one business meetings between representatives of eight Indian seafood exporting firms and 20 Qatar seafood importing firms. These interactions were well-received, with participants appreciating the efforts of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the Embassy of India, and Indian Businesses & Professionals Council (IBPC) in organising the event. The meetings are expected to pave the way for enhanced seafood trade between India and Qatar.

MPEDA Director Dr. M. Karthikeyan led a 10-member Indian delegation to the India-Qatar Seafood Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) held in Doha on July 11. The BSM was jointly organised by MPEDA, Embassy of India, and IBPC, Qatar at Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, Qatar.

IBPC Vice President Abdul Sathar welcomed the participants of the BSM. Ambassador of India to Qatar HE Vipul delivered the inaugural address. MPEDA Director M Karthikeyan also addressed the gathering of Indian Seafood Exporters and Qatar Seafood Importers.

The BSM followed the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade between Qatar and India, held in Doha with the participation of several competent authorities from both countries. The meeting aimed to enhance and strengthen trade and economic relations between India and Qatar.

The Joint Working Group on Trade was established to discuss key issues related to trade, explore opportunities for economic and technical cooperation, and enhance, facilitate, expand, and diversify trade between the two countries at the regional level. The Joint Working Group on Trade will play a vital role in quickly resolving bilateral issues by removing trade barriers, simplifying customs procedures, and improving infrastructure, logistics, and transit facilities to facilitate smoother cross-border trade.

With the establishment of the Joint Working Group on Trade and ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation, the future looks promising for India-Qatar trade relations. The activation of existing agreements and exploration of new opportunities will likely result in a more robust economic partnership between the two countries.

India is the second-largest trading partner of Qatar, with a total trade volume of $13.5 billion. More than 20,000 Indian companies operate in Qatar, including wholly-owned companies and joint ventures between Qatar and India.

