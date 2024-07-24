MUSCAT: The India-Oman Business-to-Business (B2B) Meet at the Sheraton Oman Hotel held on Monday, organized by the Embassy of India, saw the participation of 27 Indian companies from the agriculture and food sectors and more than 30 Omani companies.

The Indian delegation was led by Dr Sudhanshu, Secretary of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

APEDA was established by the government of India under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Act in 1985.

The meeting facilitated direct interactions between Indian exporters and Omani importers, focusing on sectors where India excels, such as rice, poultry, and agricultural products.

Dr Sudhanshu said one of the latest developments is Halal certification. “Halal certification has been initiated by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Trade. As per the initiative the certification covers halal standards applicable worldwide. We have referred to the standards of all the importing countries,” he stressed.

On the occasion, the Market Study Report on Food, Agriculture and Marine Sectors commissioned by the Embassy of India, was launched by Dr Masoud bin Sulaiman al Azri, Director General of Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. Also present as Guests of Honour were Hussain Hassan Ali Abdulhusin, Member of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and Redha Juma al Saleh, OCCI Board Member, and Lubna al Harthi, Director of Export Development, Ministry of Commerce and Investment Promotion.

Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, said, “I am quite confident that this study will provide a better understanding of the Omani market, the potentials and opportunities for Indian exporters and investors to meet the demand in these segments.”

While addressing the gathering, he noted, "India's agricultural exports are rapidly expanding, making the country an important contributor to the global food basket and showcasing the tremendous potential to enhance India-Oman trade relations."

Bilateral trade between both countries more than doubled from $5.4 million in 2020-21 to $12.3 billion in 2022-23.

The Ambassador said this number does not capture the entire figure as Indian products also come to the market through other countries. “A large chunk of the trade is agricultural sector, including grains, seasonal fruits, dairy products, poultry and meat,” he said.

Rice has seen a growth of 31%, but he pointed out the potential is so much more. “Discussions at the Embassy also looked at opportunity for Indian exporters to have Oman as a base for tapping into the potential that exists in the entire GCC,” he noted.

The Indian delegation explained that the country offers a diverse and extensive range of products driven by its rich agricultural heritage, innovative practices, and commitment to quality.

